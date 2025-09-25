Sports Mole looks at how Atletico Madrid could line up in Saturday's La Liga clash with Real Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid will again be looking to Julian Alvarez for inspiration when the Red and Whites welcome Real Madrid for the latest instalment of the Madrid derby on Saturday afternoon.

Alvarez scored a hat trick against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday night to help Atletico record a 3-2 victory, and the Argentina international will again feature in the final third of the field against the La Liga leaders.

The 25-year-old is likely to have a new partner, though, with Alexander Sorloth available again following a suspension, and he is expected to replace Antoine Griezmann in the starting side.

Jose Gimenez, Johnny Cardoso and Thiago Almada remain on the treatment table through injury, but Atletico have not reported any fresh fitness issues.

Alex Baena was back on the bench against Rayo, with the Spain international recovering from a muscular injury and appendicitis surgery, but it is highly unlikely that he will be considered for a start.

There will be changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Rayo, with Giuliano Simeone in line for a recall in a wide area, while Clement Lenglet should return in the middle of the defence.

However, there is expected to be another start in a wide area for Conor Gallagher, with the Englishman's energy potentially being vital for his side in the contest with Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Gallagher; Alvarez, Sorloth

