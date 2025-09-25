Sports Mole looks at how Real Madrid could line up in Saturday's La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is expected to name Jude Bellingham on the bench for Saturday's Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid.

The England international is undoubtedly one of Real Madrid's most important players, but he has only played 20 minutes of La Liga football this season, coming off the bench in the team's last two matches after recovering from a shoulder operation.

Arda Guler has been in impressive form this term, and the Turkey international is again expected to be given the nod in the number 10 spot on Saturday, with Bellingham's impact potentially coming from the bench.

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are both in line to earn recalls at the back following the clash with Levante, while Aurelien Tchouameni will return in the middle of the midfield on Saturday.

Alonso also has a big decision to make in the final third of the field, with Rodrygo pushing for a start, but Franco Mastantuono is expected to feature alongside Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid's injury situation remains unchanged, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rudiger unavailable for selection.

As a result, it is a straightforward call to name Carvajal at right-back and bring Militao back into the team alongside Dean Huijsen in the middle of the defence.

Mbappe has scored seven times in six La Liga appearances this season, and the Frenchman will again feature in the final third of the field this weekend.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe

