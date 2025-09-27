Real Madrid defenders Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal reportedly both suffer injuries during Saturday's Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao was seen limping after Saturday's Madrid derby, with the Brazilian potentially now heading for a spell on the sidelines.

The centre-back needed treatment in just the fourth minute of the La Liga clash, when he took a heavy kick in the back of his leg, and the 27-year-old was ultimately replaced at the interval.

Militao was seen limping after Real Madrid's 5-2 defeat, with teammate Dani Carvajal helping him to walk down the tunnel, and Los Blancos will now need to assess the damage.

According to The Athletic, Militao reported discomfort in his left ankle, and examinations will take place on Sunday to determine the best course of treatment.

Real Madrid are already missing three defenders, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy on the sidelines, and an injury for Militao would cause Xabi Alonso's side issues at a key stage of the season.

Militao, Carvajal picked up injuries in the Madrid derby

Real Madrid came from a goal behind to lead 2-1 in the first half of the Madrid derby, but they ultimately suffered a 5-2 defeat to Diego Simeone's side, who put in their best performance of the season.

Carvajal is also said to have suffered an issue, with the Spain international expected to undergo tests on Sunday.

According to The Athletic, Carvajal has reported an injury to his right leg, and the experienced defender is now a major doubt for the Champions League clash with Kairat next week alongside Militao.

Should both players be absent for the team's Champions League fixture on Tuesday night, then Raul Asencio may operate at right-back, with Aurelien Tchouameni dropping from midfield into the middle of the defence.

Alonso "not satisfied" with Real Madrid performance

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso said that his side were "not satisfied" with their performance in the derby.

"We are not satisfied with our performance. We don't want to forget where we came from, but when we make mistakes, it may force us to get back on the right track. We are still at the beginning, going through a tough phase and difficult days," he said.

"Why did we lack performance? There is an idea, but we need to evaluate it more deeply. We didn’t compete enough, or at the level our rivals aspire to. We need to raise our level.

"What did I say at half time? We talked about starting a new match. We didn’t play well. The penalty, the mistake, the loss - these were all circumstances that affected us, but we weren’t good. We didn’t deserve more today, and we were punished."

Real Madrid remain top of the La Liga table, boasting 18 points from their opening seven matches of the season, but Barcelona will go above them with a win over Real Sociedad on Sunday night.

