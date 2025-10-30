Real Madrid will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table when they host Valencia on Saturday.
Los Blancos are currently top of the division, five points clear of second-placed Barcelona, while Los Che are down in 18th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
REAL MADRID VS. VALENCIA
REAL MADRID
Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Antonio Rudiger (muscle), Andriy Lunin (suspended)
Doubtful: David Alaba (calf)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius
VALENCIA
Out: Mouctar Diakhaby (hamstring), Largie Ramazani (muscle), Dimitri Foulquier (knee)
Doubtful: Lucas Beltran (knock), Filip Ugrinic (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Agirrezabala; Correia, Tarrega, Copete, Gaya; Rioja, Pepelu, Santamaria, Lopez; Duro, DanjumaNo Data Analysis info