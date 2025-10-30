Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Valencia.

Real Madrid will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table when they host Valencia on Saturday.

Los Blancos are currently top of the division, five points clear of second-placed Barcelona, while Los Che are down in 18th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL MADRID

Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Antonio Rudiger (muscle), Andriy Lunin (suspended)

Doubtful: David Alaba (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius

VALENCIA

Out: Mouctar Diakhaby (hamstring), Largie Ramazani (muscle), Dimitri Foulquier (knee)

Doubtful: Lucas Beltran (knock), Filip Ugrinic (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Agirrezabala; Correia, Tarrega, Copete, Gaya; Rioja, Pepelu, Santamaria, Lopez; Duro, Danjuma

