Real Madrid have revealed that Aurelien Tchouameni is facing a period on the sidelines with a muscular injury in his left leg.

The 25-year-old has been a vital player for Los Blancos this season, featuring on 15 occasions in all competitions, and he played the full 90 minutes of his side's Champions League clash with Liverpool on Tuesday night.

However, the midfielder has picked up a muscular issue which will see him miss this weekend's game against Rayo Vallecano, while he will also be absent for France during the November international break.

“Following tests carried out today on our player Aurelien Tchouameni by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a semitendinosus muscle injury in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored," read a statement from Real Madrid.

The semitendinosus muscle is part of the hamstring group, and according to AS, Tchouameni will be absent for the next three weeks.

Tchouameni is set to miss Real Madrid's next two league games against Rayo and Elche, which come immediately before and after the international break.

The midfielder will also be a major doubt for the Champions League clash against Olympiacos on November 26, with his return to the field potentially coming against Girona on November 30.

Tchouameni will also be absent for France's November matches against Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

The midfielder's future at Bernabeu was called into question last season, but he has been a constant under Xabi Alonso this term, while his contract with the capital giants is due to run until June 2028.

Real Madrid set to be missing five players for Rayo clash

Real Madrid will be bidding to bounce back from Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool when they continue their La Liga campaign against Rayo on Sunday afternoon.

Los Blancos will again be missing Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal and Franco Mastantuono due to injury problems, while a calf issue is likely to keep David Alaba on the sidelines.

Alonso's side are top of the La Liga table, five points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, and they have been victorious in each of their last four league matches.