Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has revealed he is ready to return to action ahead of Tuesday's Club World Cup clash against Juventus.

Carvajal has been on the sidelines ever since he sustained a serious knee injury in the latter stages of October's La Liga home meeting with Villarreal.

The injury forced Carvajal to miss the rest of the 2024-25 campaign as well as the three group matches at the Club World Cup.

However, the 33-year-old has now confirmed he is ready to make his long-awaited comeback ahead of Tuesday's last-16 clash against Italian giants Juventus.

Carvajal ready for Real Madrid return

"On a personal level, I feel great," Carvajal told reporters. "I'm back in the group dynamics.

"I don't know if I'll be part of the squad tomorrow. I know myself and I know that if they bring me on, I'll give 100% out there. All out. No fear, confidence is sky high.

"This is all behind me now. I'm lacking match practice, I've only been back training with the group for a couple of weeks."

Carvajal is waiting to make his first appearance under new head coach Xabi Alonso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti before the Club World Cup.

Alonso is unlikely to start Carvajal in the near future, but he could be faced with a conundrum when the defender is back up to full speed.

Where will Carvajal play under Alonso?

The right-back now faces fresh competition from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who recently joined the club from Premier League champions Liverpool.

There will be doubt as to whether Alexander-Arnold and Carvajal can play in the same side, although the latter has admitted he is willing to "play anywhere" in Alonso's side.

Alonso utilised a back four in his first two matches as Real Madrid boss, before he switched to a back three for the final group game against Red Bull Salzburg.

A back three could be the best chance for Carvajal to enjoy regular football, because he could feature on the right side of three centre-backs, while Alexander-Arnold would be able to operate as the right wing-back.

In contrast, Alonso would surely be reluctant to pick the Spain international as one of two centre-backs if he opts to regularly play with a back four.