Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Club World Cup clash between Real Madrid and Juventus, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

European heavyweights Real Madrid and Juventus will lock horns in the last-16 stage of the Club World Cup on Tuesday, with a spot in the quarter-finals of the prestigious competition on offer.

Real Madrid finished top of Group H, picking up seven points from their three matches, while Juventus were second in Group G, claiming six points from their three games in the group stage of the tournament.

Match preview

Real Madrid struggled in their opening group-stage fixture against Al-Hilal, being held to a 1-1 draw, but they managed to win their next two games against Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg to secure a spot in the round of 16.

The team's best performance in the tournament came against Salzburg last time out, with Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde and Gonzalo Garcia on the scoresheet in a three-goal success.

Real Madrid have entered a new era under the management of Xabi Alonso, and the Spaniard will be tasked with leading the team back to the top of Spanish and European football next season after an underwhelming 2024-25.

Los Blancos have already boosted their squad this summer with the signings of Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but more players are set to arrive before the end of the transfer window.

This will be the first match between Real Madrid and Juventus since the quarter-finals of the 2017-18 Champions League, with the Old Lady winning their last encounter 3-1 in Spain, but Los Blancos still advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament courtesy of a 4-3 aggregate success.

Juventus, meanwhile, were excellent in their opening two matches in the group stage of this summer's World Cup, beating Al Ain 5-0 before recording a 4-1 victory over Wydad AC.

The Old Lady went head-to-head with Manchester City last time out for top spot in Group G, and it was the English giants that emerged victorious, recording a 5-2 win over the Serie A outfit.

Igor Tudor's side would not have wanted to be facing Real Madrid at this stage of the tournament, but a victory would see them set up a quarter-final clash against either Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey.

Juventus were last Serie A champions in 2019-20, while they finished fourth last term, which is the position that they have claimed in three of their last five seasons in Italy's top flight.

Overall, Juventus and Real Madrid have locked horns on 21 previous occasions, with the Spanish giants leading the head-to-head 10 wins to nine, while there have only been two draws between the two sides.

Real Madrid Club World Cup form:

DWW

Juventus Club World Cup form:

WWL

Team News

Real Madrid are expected to have Antonio Rudiger available for selection, as the centre-back was only suffering from cramp when he was replaced in the second half of the clash with Salzburg.

Kylian Mbappe is yet to feature at the Club World Cup due to illness, but the France international is now back in training and is expected to be on the bench for the clash with the Old Lady.

Eder Militao has a chance of being in the squad, but Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga remain out, while David Alaba, Endrick and Ferland Mendy are also sidelined.

Head coach Alonso is expected to again name a 3-5-2 formation, with Aurelien Tchouameni being used at the back, while in-form Gonzalo Garcia could continue in the final third alongside Vinicius.

As for Juventus, head coach Tudor will make changes to the side that started against Man City last time out.

Indeed, Khephren Thuram is set to return in the middle of midfield, while Kenan Yildiz, Francisco Conceicao and Randal Kolo Muani are all expected to earn recalls in the final third of the field.

There is also set to be a change in the left-sided wing-back role, with Andrea Cambiaso in line to start.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Tchouameni, Rudiger, Huijsen; Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Guler, Valverde, F Garcia; Vinicius, G Garcia

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Savona, Kelly, Kalulu; Costa, Thuram, McKennie, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Kolo Muani, Yildiz

We say: Real Madrid 2-1 Juventus

This is such a difficult match to call, and it would not be a surprise to see it go all the way to penalties; Real Madrid were excellent against Salzburg last time out, though, and we are expecting Los Blancos to navigate their way into the quarter-finals of the tournament courtesy of a narrow success.

