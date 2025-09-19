Endrick returns to the Real Madrid squad for Saturday's La Liga clash against Espanyol, but four Los Blancos players miss out.

Endrick has returned to the Real Madrid squad for Saturday's La Liga clash against Espanyol.

The Brazil international has not featured since May due to a hamstring injury, with the youngster missing the end of the 2024-25 campaign, in addition to the Club World Cup.

Endrick has also been absent in the early stages of this season, but his return to the squad has been confirmed, with the 19-year-old handing head coach Xabi Alonso a fitness boost.

Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga were both back on the bench against Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday, and the pair are in line to receive their first minutes of the season this weekend.

Real Madrid are still missing four first-team players for the clash, though, as Dean Huijsen is suspended, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rudiger on the sidelines.

Endrick returns to Real Madrid squad for Espanyol clash

David Jimenez is a surprise name in the squad, with the 21-year-old Real Madrid Castilla defender earning a first-team call-up due to the team's problems at the back.

Real Madrid have won all five of their games at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, including their first four in the league, which has left them at the top of the La Liga table on 12 points.

“Espanyol are in very good form, but we also have good energy to extend this phase. It will be challenging, because they’re in good form, but we’re at home. We must play a good game," head coach Alonso told reporters during his pre-match press conference.

Alonso insists Vinicius is "fine" after being dropped against Marseille

Vinicius Junior will be aiming to return to the XI against Espanyol after dropping to the bench for the game with Marseille, and Alonso was questioned on the Brazilian's disappointing start to the season.

"He looks fine. Yesterday, after the other day, it seemed like it wasn’t the right time to talk to him. But today he was more positive. I talked to him a bit and did some exercises," he said.

“I saw him yesterday, and it wasn’t the time to talk, as I said. You have to have a bit of that intuition, and we talked a little today. But we’re only five league games in. There’s still a long way to go; this is a marathon until May. We have to take it step by step.”

Vinicius has still scored twice and registered one assist in four La Liga appearances this term, but his general demeanour is being questioned, and a number of clubs from Saudi Arabia are believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation at Bernabeu.

Real Madrid squad vs. Espanyol

Courtois, Lunin, Mestre; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Asencio, Carreras, F Garcia, Jimenez; Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos; Vinicius, Endrick, Mbappe, Rodrygo, Gonzalo, Brahim, Mastantuono

