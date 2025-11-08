Real Madrid receive an injury boost for Sunday's La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano, with David Alaba back in the squad.

Alaba has missed Real Madrid's last four matches in all competitions with a calf issue, but the 33-year-old is back in the squad for the league affair with Rayo.

Alaba has missed Real Madrid's last four matches in all competitions with a calf issue, but the 33-year-old is back in the squad for the league affair with Rayo.

Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rudiger remain on the sidelines due to injury issues, while Franco Mastantuono has also not recovered from a groin problem in time to make this weekend's clash.

Aurelien Tchouameni is the fourth Real Madrid player to miss out, with the France international suffering a hamstring problem which will keep him out until the latter stages of the month.

Real Madrid will be bidding to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League when they take to the field in La Liga on Sunday afternoon.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid: Alaba returns to Los Blancos squad for La Liga contest

"It's a tough trip because Rayo are in good form and because our last few visits there have been demanding. Last year we drew and a lot happened," Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso told reporters on Saturday.

"We're prepared for an intense, fast-paced match that will demand a lot from us. Every match is the most important one and we're going there with that mentality.

“The Liverpool match has already been looked at and talked about. Now it's Vallecas that's on our minds. We've been preparing and thinking about this match since Thursday.

"We want to continue in the league at the rhythm we're showing and finish well before the break. We want to be consistent in our performance, but not all matches are the same, nor do you feel the same way. I have no complaints about the attitude leading up to the match.

“It's a dressing room with great players and a lot of personality. We're starting a new project and we're really excited about it. I'm very happy with them and we're making progress. That's what gives me energy.”

Alonso hints at Alexander-Arnold start against Rayo

Alonso also hinted that Trent Alexander-Arnold would be in his XI on Sunday, with the defender making his return from a hamstring injury off the bench against Liverpool.

However, the summer arrival has not featured in La Liga since September 13.

"He's ready, he's been training for a couple of weeks and tomorrow you'll know if he's starting or not," said Alonso.

A start for Alexander-Arnold would open the door for Federico Valverde to move back into midfield, as Tchouameni's absence will leave a hole in a central position.

Real Madrid squad vs. Rayo Vallecano

Courtois, Lunin, Mestre; Militao, Alaba, Trent, Asencio, Carreras, F García, Mendy, Huijsen; Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Guler, Ceballos; Vinicius., Endrick, Mbappe, Rodrygo, Gonzalo, Brahim

