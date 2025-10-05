Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe sets a new personal scoring record by finding the back of the net in Los Blancos' 3-1 La Liga victory over Villarreal on Saturday.

Xabi Alonso's men atoned for their shock 5-2 derby defeat to Atletico Madrid by sweeping aside the Yellow Submarine at the Bernabeu, where Mbappe and Vinicius Junior stole the show.

The Frenchman firstly set up his Brazilian colleague for the game's opening goal in the 47th minute, before Vinicius doubled the hosts' lead from the penalty spot midway through the second half.

A crisp Georges Mikautadze effort gave the visitors hope shortly after, but Villarreal only had 11 men on the pitch for another few moments, as Santiago Mourino received a second yellow card for allegedly catching Vinicius in the face.

Replays showed minimal contact between the Villarreal player and the Real Madrid forward, but referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez had no hesitation, and Mbappe quickly capitalised on the Yellow Submarine's numerical disadvantage.

Real Madrid 3-1 Villarreal: Mbappe scores for ninth game running

After Jude Bellingham stole possession back close to the Villarreal goal, Brahim Diaz unselfishly teed up Mbappe, who could not miss from close range as he achieved a new personal goalscoring feat.

The France international has now found the back of the net in nine successive matches for club and country - a new individual high - breaking his previous record of scoring in eight straight games.

Mbappe formerly scored in eight consecutive contests between November 2019-January 2020 and April-June 2025, but the 26-year-old continues to elevate his scoring game to new heights amid a wonderful start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Mbappe has scored in each of his last seven appearances for Real Madrid against Real Sociedad, Espanyol, Levante, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Marseille and Kairat, as well as netting against Ukraine and Iceland for France last month.

The former Paris Saint-Germain sensation has already come up with a wonderful 14 goals in 10 matches for Real in the 2025-26 season, thus laying down an early marker for the next Ballon d'Or awards.

Alonso delivers Mbappe injury update after Villarreal scare

However, Mbappe's night was curtailed shortly after his goal on Saturday, as the France international was withdrawn in the 83rd minute of the victory due to an ankle concern.

The attacker is due to represent his country in their upcoming games against Azerbaijan and Iceland, but there are fears that he has sustained a sprain, which would almost certainly rule him out of those contests.

However, speaking to the media post-match, Alonso played down his issue as "mild discomfort" in the immediate aftermath, but further assessment will be required.

"Right now he has some minor discomfort, but they'll have to assess it with the national team, and we'll see how it progresses," Alonso said at his post-game press conference.

"Let's hope it doesn't get worse and that it's not too serious, and if it gets complicated, then they won't be able to play. But right now I can't say anything."

Real Madrid are now two points clear of Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table, but La Blaugrana can return to the summit by beating Sevilla on Sunday afternoon.

