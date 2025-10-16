Real Madrid will be bidding to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they tackle Getafe on Sunday night.
Los Blancos entered the October international break off the back of a 3-1 success over Villarreal, and the capital giants are currently top of the La Liga table, two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Getafe, who are 11th in the division, picking up 11 points from their first eight games of the season.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Mendy's 2024-25 campaign ended when he suffered a rupture in his right thigh against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, and the France international remains unavailable for selection, but he has returned to training.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)
Real Madrid defender Alexander-Arnold suffered a hamstring injury during the early stages of the Champions League clash with Marseille on September 16, but the Englishman is now back in training, and he could return for El Clasico.
Dani Carvajal
Status: Out
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)
Real Madrid remain without the services of Carvajal due to a muscular problem, but the Spaniard is back in training and could potentially be available for El Clasico at the end of the month.
Dean Huijsen
Status: Out
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)
Real Madrid will be without the services of Huijsen on Sunday due to a muscular problem that he suffered while on international duty with Spain, but he should be back for El Clasico.
Antonio Rudiger
Status: Out
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: Unknown
Real Madrid will be without the services of central defender Rudiger for another couple of months due to a muscular problem that he suffered during the September international break.
Kylian Mbappe
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: October 19 (vs. Getafe)
Mbappe withdrew from the France squad ahead of their clash with Iceland due to a minor ankle issue, but the attacker is set to be available for the La Liga clash with Getafe this weekend.
Franco Mastantuono
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: October 19 (vs. Getafe)
Mastantuono was struggling with a muscular issue during the international break, but the 18-year-old is set to be cleared for the league game against Getafe.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no players suspended for the league fixture with Getafe.