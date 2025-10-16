Sports Mole takes a look at Real Madrid's injury and suspension situation ahead of their La Liga contest with Getafe.

Real Madrid will be bidding to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they tackle Getafe on Sunday night.

Los Blancos entered the October international break off the back of a 3-1 success over Villarreal, and the capital giants are currently top of the La Liga table, two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Getafe, who are 11th in the division, picking up 11 points from their first eight games of the season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy's 2024-25 campaign ended when he suffered a rupture in his right thigh against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, and the France international remains unavailable for selection, but he has returned to training.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)

Real Madrid defender Alexander-Arnold suffered a hamstring injury during the early stages of the Champions League clash with Marseille on September 16, but the Englishman is now back in training, and he could return for El Clasico.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)

Real Madrid remain without the services of Carvajal due to a muscular problem, but the Spaniard is back in training and could potentially be available for El Clasico at the end of the month.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: October 26 (vs. Barcelona)

Real Madrid will be without the services of Huijsen on Sunday due to a muscular problem that he suffered while on international duty with Spain, but he should be back for El Clasico.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Real Madrid will be without the services of central defender Rudiger for another couple of months due to a muscular problem that he suffered during the September international break.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 19 (vs. Getafe)

Mbappe withdrew from the France squad ahead of their clash with Iceland due to a minor ankle issue, but the attacker is set to be available for the La Liga clash with Getafe this weekend.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: October 19 (vs. Getafe)

Mastantuono was struggling with a muscular issue during the international break, but the 18-year-old is set to be cleared for the league game against Getafe.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for the league fixture with Getafe.

