La Liga
Oct 26, 2025 at 3.15pm UK
 
Barcelona logo

Real Madrid
vs.
Barcelona

Team News: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Real Madrid will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Barcelona on Sunday.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs ahead of El Clasico.


REAL MADRID VS. BARCELONA

REAL MADRID

Out: Antonio Rudiger (muscle), David Alaba (calf)

Doubtful: Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Dani Carvajal (muscle), Dean Huijsen (muscle), Dani Ceballos (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Asencio, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vinicius

BARCELONA

Out: Joan Garcia (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Robert Lewandowski (hamstring), Dani Olmo (calf)

Doubtful: Jules Kounde (knock), Raphinha (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; E Garcia, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Ferran

