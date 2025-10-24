Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Real Madrid will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Barcelona on Sunday.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs ahead of El Clasico.

REAL MADRID

Out: Antonio Rudiger (muscle), David Alaba (calf)

Doubtful: Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Dani Carvajal (muscle), Dean Huijsen (muscle), Dani Ceballos (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Asencio, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vinicius

BARCELONA

Out: Joan Garcia (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Robert Lewandowski (hamstring), Dani Olmo (calf)

Doubtful: Jules Kounde (knock), Raphinha (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Szczesny; E Garcia, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Ferran

