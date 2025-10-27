Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe joins an exclusive list with his goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Barcelona in Spain's top flight.

Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe was on the scoresheet in Sunday's El Clasico, with the Frenchman playing a major part in his side recording a 2-1 victory over Barcelona at Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham and Mbappe were the goalscorers for Los Blancos, with the result moving Xabi Alonso's side five points clear of second-placed Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.

Mbappe's goal made him just the third player to score in four successive El Clasico matches, and the only other two players in history to achieve the same feat are Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

Ronaldo netted seven goals in six matches against Barcelona in 2012, while Ronaldinho managed four goals in five games against Real Madrid between 2004 and 2006.

Bellingham's excellent pass released Mbappe in El Clasico, and the forward found the back of the net with an excellent finish to send the home side into the lead in the 22nd minute.

Mbappe continued excellent start to the season against Barcelona

Fermin Lopez levelled for Barcelona in the 38th minute, but Bellingham sent Real Madrid back ahead before the break, before Mbappe missed a penalty in the early stages of the second period.

Mbappe has now scored 11 times and registered two assists in 10 La Liga appearances this season, while he has five goals in three outings in the league phase of the Champions League.

The Frenchman is also now on 12 goals in nine games against Barcelona, including four in his last two league appearances against the Catalan outfit.

"The team was very motivated. Before the game, we talked about how important it was, not only to get the three points but also to see where we were coming from and what we wanted to be. I'm very happy for the lads because they needed the feeling of winning a big game like this Clasico," Alonso said in his post-match press conference.

Alonso hails "very motivated" Real Madrid after El Clasico win

"The motivation was total. It's not just the three points, it's a victory with added significance. Even so, it's early days and we have a lot of work to do. We wanted to feel good and that's how it turned out. For the future, we need the same feelings we had today.

“We had a lot of players back for this match and we countered our opponents really well. The team was very solid defensively, although the goal came from us losing the ball. We created a lot of chances up front. The team's energy, conviction and competitiveness were important.

"We're leaving the stadium very happy and I saw the lads and the fans enjoying themselves. There was a very good connection and it was important for the fans to see their team compete and win in a big game.

"They enjoyed everything and that's what we need. This project is just getting started, but the connection with the Bernabeu is fundamental and I noticed it today."

Real Madrid will be bidding to make it six straight wins in all competitions when they host Valencia in La Liga on Saturday, before the small matter of a trip to Liverpool in the Champions League next week.

