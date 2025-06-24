Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Real Madrid could line up for Friday’s FIFA Club World Cup Group H clash with Red Bull Salzburg.

Real Madrid could welcome back Kylian Mbappe to the starting lineup for Friday’s FIFA Club World Cup Group H clash with Red Bull Salzburg at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Mbappe has been recovering from a bout of gastroenteritis that has forced him to miss the opening two group games, but head coach Xabi Alonso is hopeful that the French forward will be fit to return for matchday three.

Gonzalo Garcia has led the line in Mbappe’s absence and could make way if the latter is fit to return, while Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde are set to continue on the flanks, with Rodrygo potentially forced to begin as a substitute once again amid uncertainty over his future at the club.

Raul Asencio was sent off after just seven minutes for a last-man challenge in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Pachuca on Sunday and he will now serve a one-match suspension, with Antonio Rudiger the most likely candidate to deputise alongside summer signing Dean Huijsen at centre-back.

Fellow new recruit Trent Alexander-Arnold will be hoping to start his third consecutive gave a right-back as Fran Garcia retains his spot at left-back and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois - who made 10 saves against Pachuca - continues between the sticks.

Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler were both on the scoresheet, along with Valverde, in the win over Pachuca and the Los Blancos pair could continue in centre-midfield alongside Aurelien Tchouameni, although soon-to-be-departing club legend Luka Modric will be hoping to force his way back into the first XI for potentially the final time.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, F. Garcia; Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Valverde, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

