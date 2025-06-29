Will Mbappe return? Predicted Real Madrid XI vs. Juventus

Sports Mole looks at how Real Madrid could line up in their Club World Cup last-16 contest with fellow European outfit Juventus.

Real Madrid are expected to have Kylian Mbappe back on the bench for Tuesday's last-16 Club World Cup clash with Juventus.

Mbappe has missed his side's three matches at this summer's competition due to illness, with the Frenchman spending time in hospital as part of his recovery from stomach flu.

However, the attacker is now back in training, and the expectation is that he will feature off the bench against Juve.

Head coach Xabi Alonso is expected to again select a three-man defence, including Antonio Rudiger, who was substituted against Red Bull Salzburg last time out due to camp.

Eder Militao has a chance of being in the squad, with the Brazilian now recovered from a serious knee injury, but Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga remain out, while David Alaba, Endrick and Ferland Mendy are also sidelined through injury.

Real Madrid have no fresh injury issues, so there is a chance that the team could be unchanged from the clash with Salzburg considering the strength of the performance.

Vinicius Junior is once again expected to be joined in the final third of the field by Gonzalo Garcia, who has scored twice in three appearances at this summer's tournament.

Arda Guler is set to have an important role under Alonso next season, and the Turkey international is in line for another start in midfield, as Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to be used in the back three.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Tchouameni, Rudiger, Huijsen; Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Guler, Valverde, F Garcia; Vinicius, G Garcia

