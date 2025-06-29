Sports Mole looks at how Juventus could line up in their last-16 Club World Cup contest with European rivals Real Madrid.

Juventus head coach Igor Tudor will make changes to his team for Tuesday's contest against Real Madrid, as the Old Lady look to secure their spot in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup.

Tudor made alterations to his XI for the team's last group game against Manchester City, but a disappointing performance saw the Italian giants suffer a 5-2 defeat to Pep Guardiola's side.

Khephren Thuram is set to return in the middle of midfield, while Kenan Yildiz, Francisco Conceicao and Randal Kolo Muani are all expected to earn recalls in the final third of the field.

Yildiz has been a standout player for Juventus at the tournament, scoring three goals and registering two assists in three appearances, and he is thought to be on the radar of a number of major clubs.

Dusan Vlahovic led the line against Man City and found the back of the net, but the striker, who is being linked with a summer departure, is set to be back on the bench against Real Madrid.

There is also set to be a change in the left-sided wing-back role, with Andrea Cambiaso in line to start.

Douglas Luiz is another player being linked with a summer exit, and the Brazilian midfielder is again expected to be among the Juventus substitutes for the contest with Xabi Alonso's side.

Juventus possible starting lineup: Di Gregorio; Savona, Kelly, Kalulu; Costa, Thuram, McKennie, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Kolo Muani, Yildiz

