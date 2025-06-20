Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe is discharged from hospital, with the Frenchman due to continue his recovery from acute gastroenteritis at the club's training base.

Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe has been discharged from hospital, with the Frenchman due to continue his recovery from acute gastroenteritis at the club's training camp.

Mbappe was nowhere to be seen when Real Madrid opened their Club World Cup campaign against Al-Hilal on Wednesday, with the forward missing out due to illness.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal, Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso said that Mbappe was dealing with "a serious viral infection".

Real Madrid then revealed on Thursday afternoon that Mbappe was suffering with acute gastroenteritis and had been hospitalised due to the illness.

"Our player Kylian Mbappe is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment," read a statement at the time.

Mbappe has been suffering with acute gastroenteritis

Mbappe has now been released from hospital, with the forward's recovery set to continue at the Real Madrid training base, as he is now over the worst of the illness.

"Our player Kylian Mbappe was discharged from the hospital this afternoon and has returned to the Real Madrid training camp. Mbappe will continue receiving specific medical treatment and will gradually return to team activity," read a statement from the capital giants on Thursday night.

Real Madrid will continue their Club World Cup campaign against Pachuca on Sunday night, but it is incredibly unlikely that Mbappe will feature.

The forward does have a chance of being available for the team's final group-stage fixture against Red Bull Salzburg on June 27, though, which could be a vital match in terms of potential progression to the next stage.

Mbappe scored 43 goals for Real Madrid last season

Mbappe had an excellent first season at Real Madrid after arriving from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The forward scored 43 goals and registered five assists in 56 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos.

Mbappe scored 31 times and registered three assists in 34 La Liga matches, while he also struck seven times in 14 Champions League games, in addition to registering one assist.

Real Madrid only ended the 2024-25 campaign with the UEFA Super Cup in terms of major trophies, though, with the team falling short in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.