Juventus regret selling Dean Huijsen for £16m as ex-Bournemouth defender shines for Real Madrid at Club World Cup.

When they take the field against Real Madrid this Tuesday, Juventus might glance across the pitch with a sense of regret. Less than a year after parting ways with one of their brightest academy graduates, they have seen the player’s market value skyrocket.

Dean Huijsen, the 20-year-old centre-back recently signed by Los Blancos for £50.3m from Bournemouth, has been making headlines for the Spanish giants during this Club World Cup and is expected to start the round of 16 clash against his former club. The defender played for the Old Lady between 2021 and 2024.

Huijsen never got his chance at Juventus

Huijsen was initially scouted by Matteo Tognozzi for Juve’s under-17 side after impressing with Malaga. Despite his potential, Juventus were cautious when it came to promoting him to the senior squad.

After appearances for the under-19s and B team, and a single outing for the first team, Huijsen was loaned to Roma, where Jose Mourinho quickly became a fan. Mourinho even attempted to keep the young Spaniard permanently, but Juve rejected the approach.

Huijsen returned to Turin in mid-2024, with many expecting him to earn regular opportunities. However, Juventus sold him to Bournemouth for just over £16m. Within months, Bournemouth sold him to Real Madrid for more than triple the fee, and Huijsen earned a call-up to the Spanish national team.

"It was a very hasty sale, very fast and not very intelligent, in my opinion. Because Dean has talent, that was clear from the beginning, but at that moment Juventus needed to make money and that's why they made a mistake," journalist Gianluca Oddenino told the newspaper As.

"Juventus will never admit it publicly, but they deeply regret letting him go for such a low price," a source explained. "Everyone at the club knows he could have made a real difference this season. His future is guaranteed at the highest level."

Huijsen grateful to Juventus before facing Real Madrid

Despite the circumstances, Huijsen holds no bitterness towards his former club. "I’m grateful to Juventus, I learnt a lot there," the defender commented.

Back in February, Huijsen revealed that he had no intention of leaving Turin, but the decision was made by Juventus management, who needed to generate funds. The young Spaniard agreed to join Bournemouth after being convinced by CEO Tiago Pinto, who had worked with him at Roma.

"Tiago Pinto brought me to Roma, and he convinced me to follow him to England. I do not regret that decision — quite the opposite," Huijsen added.

It is worth noting that Juventus not only missed out financially but also endured a tough season defensively. Their struggles contributed to the dismissal of manager Thiago Motta in March, months before the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

