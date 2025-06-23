Dean Huijsen shines at the Club World Cup and is already establishing himself as a key figure in Real Madrid’s defence.

After an underwhelming start to the Club World Cup, Real Madrid bounced back with a win over Pachuca. Young defender Dean Huijsen has impressed in both matches and is already establishing himself as a key figure in the Madrid backline.

After an inconsistent start to the Club World Cup against Al-Hilal, drawing 1-1, Real Madrid bounced back this Sunday (22nd) with a convincing 3-1 win over Pachuca. Despite going down to ten men following Asencio’s red card in the sixth minute, the Spanish side showed their quality, with one defender in particular standing out.

While the young player sent off — the same who conceded the penalty in the draw against the Saudis — had another performance to forget, his centre-back partner delivered the opposite. Dean Huijsen, only 20 years old, continues to impress in his first appearances for Los Blancos.

The ambidextrous defender, recently signed from Bournemouth for €59.3m, was flawless in his defensive work and played a crucial role in Madrid’s build-up play. Unsurprisingly, the Spanish press were full of praise, with “Cadena SER” pundit Tomás Roncero calling him the club’s “signing of the century” in defence.

The newspaper “AS” awarded Huijsen the highest rating of the match (9/10, alongside Courtois and Gonzalo García) and already labelled him the team’s standout player. In his post-match analysis, journalist Sergio López projected Huijsen as a nailed-on starter for years to come.

“He’s played two matches and is already, by far, the best in the squad. A player built for many seasons and many titles. Spectacular in tackles, outstanding at building from the back and breaking defensive lines with his passing. In short, Real Madrid had a midfielder (Tchouameni) filling in at centre-back, yet it’s Dean they trusted to dictate the play,” he wrote.

“He’s a complete centre-back with remarkable composure. He didn’t feel the pressure making his Spain debut under a hostile crowd in Rotterdam earlier this year, and he’s not feeling the weight of the Real Madrid shirt either. He’s a guaranteed starter next season, and a player destined to lead for years. It’ll be him — and ten others,” he concluded.

Huijsen’s impressive numbers at Real Madrid

Across his first two appearances for Madrid, Huijsen ranks among the team’s best in key defensive areas — tackles, clearances, duels won — but also contributes heavily to the attack, with accurate passing, involvement in build-up, and long balls.

The 20-year-old even initiated the move for Real’s third goal, playing Vinicius Júnior in behind before Valverde finished from Brahim Díaz’s cross.



? Dean Huijsen vs Pachuca: • 95 minutes played • 97 touches • 7 clearances • 1 interception • 3 tackles • 0 times dribbled past • 75/81 accurate passes (93%) • 7 duels won INCREDIBLE. ?? pic.twitter.com/MutGiiPHFo

— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 22, 2025

With the versatile centre-back firmly established in the starting eleven, Los Merengues are back in action next Thursday (26th), facing RB Salzburg at 10pm (UK time). At present, the Spanish side top Group H with four points.

This article was originally published on Trivela.