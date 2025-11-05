Jude Bellingham made Champions League history in Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the league phase of the competition.

Alexis Mac Allister's second-half header proved to be the difference between the two sides at Anfield, with Real Madrid losing for the first time in the Champions League this term, while it was their second defeat of the campaign in all competitions.

Bellingham was able to create some Champions League history despite the disappointment of the result, with the ex-Birmingham City youngster making his 50th appearance in the competition.

The England international reached that milestone at the age of 22 years and 128 days old, making him the youngest player to do so in the competition, surpassing Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas, who made his 50th appearance in the Champions League at the age of 22 years and 155 days old.

Bellingham found it difficult to make his mark at Anfield, picking up a yellow card, while he only managed one shot on target and had just 53 touches, according to Sofascore.

Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid: Bellingham was unable to inspire Los Blancos at Anfield

“I think the score reflects the game. In the second half, they created more chances, and we didn’t defend well on set pieces," Bellingham told reporters. “In the first half, we controlled it well, but in the second half, not so much.

“When they scored in the second half, we wanted to push hard and lost possession a lot, giving them many more opportunities when we were at our most vulnerable."

Bellingham has scored three goals and registered one assist in 10 appearances for Real Madrid this season, and he is working his way into the campaign after recovering from a shoulder operation.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has admitted that his side "lacked a cutting edge in the final third" during the defeat to Liverpool.

"I don’t feel like we were physically outmatched or lost any duels. The game was demanding, played at a high tempo," he told reporters.

“We lacked a cutting edge in the final third; it came down to details. We talked about it at halftime; we conceded a lot of fouls and corners, but that goal gave them the advantage, and it cost us.

“It was difficult for us to get into the final third. They were dropping deep, and in the box, it was hard to create danger. It was a game that required hard work, gradually gaining ground, and then it came down to the details. In the end, it went their way."

When are Real Madrid next in action?

Real Madrid will be bidding to return to winning ways when they continue their La Liga campaign with an away match against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.

Alonso's side, who are five points clear of second-placed Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table, will next be in Champions League action away to Olympiacos on November 26.

