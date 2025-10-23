Real Madrid centre-back Raul Asencio was allegedly only uffering with cramp in the latter stages of Wednesday's Champions League game against Juventus.

Real Madrid centre-back Raul Asencio was allegedly suffering with cramp in the latter stages of Wednesday's Champions League game against Juventus rather than an injury problem.

Asencio was replaced in the 88th minute of what proved to be a 1-0 success for Los Blancos, and there were immediate doubts surrounding his fitness ahead of El Clasico this weekend.

However, according to journalist Mario Cortegana, there are no concerns over a potential injury for the Spaniard, who was simply suffering with cramp due to the workload that he had got through.

Dean Huijsen is touch-and-go for El Clasico, but Antonio Rudiger is out for a while longer through injury, while David Alaba is dealing with a calf complaint, so another problem for Asencio would leave Real Madrid extremely short in the middle of their defence.

Should Huijsen and Asencio both be ruled out of the game with Barcelona, then it is likely that Aurelien Tchouameni would drop into the middle of the defence alongside Eder Militao.

Rau; Asencio was forced off against Juventus due to 'cramp'

Real Madrid could welcome Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal back into their squad for the game with Barcelona, while Dani Ceballos may bolster Xabi Alonso's midfield department.

Jude Bellingham scored the only goal of the match against Juventus on Wednesday, as Los Blancos remained perfect in the Champions League this season, boasting nine points from three matches.

“We knew it would be a hard-fought game and there were certainly moments. In the first half, we struggled to really get into the game early on but we settled into it as time went by," Alonso told reporters.

“We came out brilliantly after the break and we enjoyed our best spell after the goal. We had some great moves and we could have put the game to bed with several chances."

Alonso full of praise for Bellingham after first goal of the season

Alonso also hailed Bellingham, with the England international, who has faced criticism for his form this season, finding the back of the net for the first time during the 2025-26 campaign.

"Regardless of the goal, it was a really complete performance from him. It was a difficult game, with very little space, but I was really impressed with him against Getafe, and again today," said Alonso.

“Then he got the goal as well. I’m thrilled with him, but especially with how he won the ball back time and again, and took up good positions in the box. I’m really pleased for him."

Bellingham, who was left out of the last England squad by Three Lions head coach Thomas Tuchel, is now expected to be in the starting side for the huge game against Barcelona on Sunday.

No Data Analysis info