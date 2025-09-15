Ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Marseille, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Real Madrid's bid to become 16-time European champions will get underway when they play host to Marseille in Tuesday's Champions League meeting.

Los Blancos have made a fast start to the 2025-26 campaign, having won all four of their La Liga matches, including a 2-1 away victory over Real Sociedad at the weekend.

As for Marseille, they have experienced a mixed start to the Ligue 1 season, although they will travel to Spain in high spirits after cruising to a 4-0 victory over Lorient on Friday.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 4

Real Madrid wins: 4

Draws: 0

Marseille wins: 0

While the games have not been frequent, Real Madrid have dominated this head-to-head record, having won all four of their previous meetings with Marseille.

The Spanish giants have racked up 12 goals in their previous encounters, while the French club have found the net on four occasions.

The two sides first met in September 2003 when Carlos Queiroz’s Real Madrid welcomed Alain Perrin's Marseille side to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that occasion, Roberto Carlos cancelled out a Didier Drogba opener, before Ronaldo Nazario netted a brace alongside a Luis Figo effort in a 4-2 victory in the 2003-04 group stage.

After clinching a narrow 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture, Los Blancos had to wait six years for their next meeting with Marseille in the 2009-10 group stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted braces in both matches to fire his side to a 3-0 home victory and a 3-1 win at the Stade Velodrome.

One statistic that is guaranteed to change on Tuesday is that a Ronaldo has scored in every meeting between these two sides.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading scorer in this fixture with four goals, while Ronaldo Nazario netted three times in his two appearances for Real Madrid against Marseille.

Previous meetings

Sep 16, 2023: Real Madrid 4-2 Marseille

Nov 26, 2003: Marseille 1-2 Real Madrid

Sep 30, 2009: Real Madrid 3-0 Marseille

Dec 08, 2009: Marseille 1-3 Real Madrid

