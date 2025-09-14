Sports Mole takes a look at Real Madrid's injury and suspension situation ahead of their Champions League opener against Marseille.

Real Madrid will be looking to make a positive start their Champions League campaign when they lock horns with Marseille in Tuesday's clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos will carry significant momentum into the contest after winning their opening four La Liga matches, including a 2-1 victory in Saturday's away clash with Real Sociedad.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Marseille, who have won two and lost two of their first four games in Ligue 1.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Rudiger missed Saturday's win after he picked up a thigh injury in training. The experienced defender faces a spell on the sidelines, with the issue expected to keep him out of action for at least two months.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: Unknown

Bellingham is continuing to work on his recovery after undergoing shoulder surgery following the Club World Cup. The initial expectation was that he would be back in October, but Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is "optimistic' that he could return ahead of schedule.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: September 16 (vs. Marseille)

Camavinga is on the verge of making his return to action after contending with an ankle problem in the early stages of the season. Real Madrid opted against naming him in the squad for Sunday's victory, but there is a possibility that he could be on the bench for Tuesday's fixture.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy has been out of action since he suffered a serious thigh injury in April's Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona. The left-back underwent surgery with the hope that he could return within three months. However, he is yet to return to training, and it is unclear when he will make his long-awaited return.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Endrick has not played since the end of last season due to a hamstring injury. The Brazilian striker is making progress in his recovery, although he is unlikely to be ready for the meeting with Marseille.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for the clash with Marseille. Dean Huijsen, who was sent off at the weekend, will serve his ban in La Liga.



