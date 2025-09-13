[monks data]
Real Madrid logo
Champions League | League Stage
Sep 16, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Marseille

Real Madrid
vs.
Marseille

Real Madrid vs. Marseille: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By , Football Editor
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Marseille: Date, time, live stream and TV channel
© Iconsport
Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Marseille.

Real Madrid will begin their 2025-26 Champions League league phase campaign with a clash against Marseille.

Los Blancos are 15-time European champions, and the capital giants will again be viewed among the favourites to lift the trophy next year, while Marseille famously won the competition back in 1993.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Tuesday's fixture.


What time does Real Madrid vs. Marseille kick off?

The Champions League league phase fixture will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday night.


Where is Real Madrid vs. Marseille being played?

Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium will host the Champions League fixture.

Marseille last visited Real Madrid during the group stage of the 2009-10 competition, with the French outfit suffering a 3-0 defeat, while they were beaten 4-2 on their other European trip to Bernabeu in 2003-04.


How to watch Real Madrid vs. Marseille in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Marseille will be available on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK. On Sky; TNT Sports 1 is located on channel 410.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to access the game on the Discovery+ app on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

TNT Sports have an official X account which will show the best of the action, including any goals, as well as a YouTube channel which will show the highlights of the match later in the evening.


What is at stake for Real Madrid and Marseille on matchday one?

Both Real Madrid and Marseille will be aiming to make the perfect starts to their league phase campaigns.

Los Blancos will also take on FC Kairat, Juventus, Liverpool, Olympiacos, Manchester City, Monaco and Benfica in the league phase of the competition.

Meanwhile, Marseille will face Ajax, Sporting Lisbon, Atalanta BC, Newcastle United, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Liverpool and Club Brugge.

ID:581425:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2494:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Real Madrid Marseille Champions League Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!