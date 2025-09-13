Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Marseille.

Real Madrid will begin their 2025-26 Champions League league phase campaign with a clash against Marseille.

Los Blancos are 15-time European champions, and the capital giants will again be viewed among the favourites to lift the trophy next year, while Marseille famously won the competition back in 1993.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Tuesday's fixture.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Marseille kick off?

The Champions League league phase fixture will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday night.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Marseille being played?

Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium will host the Champions League fixture.

Marseille last visited Real Madrid during the group stage of the 2009-10 competition, with the French outfit suffering a 3-0 defeat, while they were beaten 4-2 on their other European trip to Bernabeu in 2003-04.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Marseille in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Marseille will be available on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK. On Sky; TNT Sports 1 is located on channel 410.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to access the game on the Discovery+ app on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

TNT Sports have an official X account which will show the best of the action, including any goals, as well as a YouTube channel which will show the highlights of the match later in the evening.

What is at stake for Real Madrid and Marseille on matchday one?

Both Real Madrid and Marseille will be aiming to make the perfect starts to their league phase campaigns.

Los Blancos will also take on FC Kairat, Juventus, Liverpool, Olympiacos, Manchester City, Monaco and Benfica in the league phase of the competition.

Meanwhile, Marseille will face Ajax, Sporting Lisbon, Atalanta BC, Newcastle United, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Liverpool and Club Brugge.

