Sports Mole previews Saturday's Scottish League Cup clash between Rangers and Hibernian, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In search of a must-need victory, Russell Martin's Rangers take on Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup.

The Gers have failed to win any of their last five matches, while Hibs are without a win in their last four games across all competitions.

Match preview

Rangers made the decision to part ways with Barry Ferguson in favour of appointing Martin as the new manager ahead of the 2025-26 season, and that decision has certainly not paid off thus far.

Martin's side have had an unacceptable start to the Scottish Premiership season compared to the club's high expectations, with Rangers sitting 10th in the standings having failed to win any of their first five games, recording four draws and one defeat.

That beginning to the Scottish Premiership marks their worst start since 1978-79, when the Gers managed only three points from their first five fixtures.

Alongside those disastrous results, Rangers were devastatingly dumped out of the Champions League after a humiliating 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge in the playoff qualifying round, relegating them to the Europa League.

The Gers are now five games without a win heading into Saturday's quarter-final, last winning 4-2 against Alloa Athletic in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.

Martin's men simply must replicate that cup victory on Saturday if the manager is to keep his job, with Rangers fans making their negative opinions on the boss extremely clear in recent games.

Rangers may be hopeful of securing a win on Saturday given the Gers have won five of their last six home meetings with Hibs, while Hibernian are having a mixed time in their recent outings.

David Gray's side have only won three of their first 11 fixtures across all competitions this term, and they have failed to win any of their last four matches heading into Saturday's game.

That run includes a loss and draw with Legia Warsaw in the Conference League playoff qualifying round, leading to Hibernian's elimination from European competition after a 5-4 aggregate defeat.

Despite their struggles to win matches, Hibs have only lost three times this campaign alongside five draws, with their one win and three league draws leaving them third in the standings.

Looking to snap their winless run, Hibernian will aim to draw confidence from their last two meetings with Rangers, having won one and drawn one.

Rangers Scottish League Cup form:

W

Rangers form (all competitions):

L D L D L W

Hibernian Scottish League Cup form:

W

Hibernian form (all competitions):

D D D L W L

Team News

Rangers could be without a number of players due to injury problems, with Rabbi Matondo, Lyall Cameron, Bailey Rice, Kieran Dowell, Joe Rothwell and Nicolas Raskin all doubts, while Dujon Sterling is ruled out.

Martin could hand full debuts to Youssef Chermiti and Derek Cornelius on Saturday afternoon, while fellow new signings Jayden Meghoma, Djeidi Gassama, Thelo Aasgaard and Mikey Moore could all start.

As for Hibernian, Joe Newell is ruled out due to a groin injury, while the rest of the squad should be available for selection.

Kieron Bowie scored his third goal of the campaign in the last meeting with Dundee United, and the striker could start alongside Jamie McGrath and Martin Boyle in attack.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Cornelius, Meghoma; Barron, Diomande; Gassama, Aasgaard, Moore; Chermiti

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Smith; O'Hora, Hanley, Iredale; C Cadden, Mulligan, Levitt, N Cadden; Boyle, McGrath; Bowie

We say: Rangers 2-1 Hibernian

Rangers desperately need a win on Saturday, and while Hibernian have had a stronger start to the campaign and will fancy their chances of piling the misery on for the Gers, we believe Martin's side will finally put an end to their dismal streak with a crucial victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email