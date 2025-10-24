Sports Mole previews Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash between Rangers and Kilmarnock, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams separated by just one point and one place in the Scottish Premiership meet on Sunday as Rangers host Kilmarnock.

The hosts are sixth in the standings with nine points from eight matches, while the visitors are fifth in the table with 10 points from eight fixtures.

Match preview

Rangers headed into the 2025-26 season having undergone wholesale changes throughout the summer, with a new American consortium in charge of the club, as well as several new staff being appointed throughout the club, including hiring Russell Martin.

Martin's role at Rangers was quickly criticised, with results and performances failing to impress, leading to fans quickly deeming him the worst manager in the club's history.

The former Southampton boss managed only five wins, alongside six draws and six defeats, in his 17 matches in charge, a miserable streak that included failing to qualify for the Champions League, failing to win any of their first five league fixtures and losing their opening two Europa League league phase games.

Martin was eventually sacked following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Falkirk, with Steven Smith briefly taking interim charge of a 2-2 draw with Dundee United before Danny Rohl was appointed as the new permanent manager.

Rohl was unable to turn Rangers' fortunes around in his first game for the club, with the Gers suffering a crushing 3-0 loss to SK Brann in the Europa League, meaning Rangers are bottom of the league phase standings with no points after three matches.

The defeat marks Rangers' fourth straight game without a victory, and given how quickly the pressure mounted on Martin's position, Rohl will be desperate to end that streak with a first win in charge against Kilmarnock.

In contrast, Kilmarnock have had a mostly encouraging start to the 2025-26 season under new boss Stuart Kettlewell, who replaced Derek McInnes after his move to Hearts.

Kettlewell avoided defeat inside 90 minutes in all of his first nine games in charge, including progressing from both the group stage and first round of the Scottish League Cup, as well as drawing all of their opening four league games.

Killie were eventually defeated for the first time against Celtic on matchday five, conceding a devastating 96th-minute winner from Kelechi Iheanacho, and that was quickly followed by suffering a penalty shootout elimination from the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup.

Kilmarnock did bounce back with consecutive victories over Dundee United (2-0) and St Mirren (2-0), but they were unable to maintain their momentum against league leaders Hearts last time out, losing 3-0 to the Jambos.

Those results leave Kilmarnock placed fifth in the standings, and aiming to strengthen their position in the top half of the standings, Kettlewell will be looking to take advantage of Rangers' shortcomings this term.

Killie have not managed to win at Ibrox since a 1-0 win in March 2018, but the Gers are yet to win at home in the league this term, while Killie are undefeated on the road across all competitions, giving Kilmarnock reason for optimism heading into this one.

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

D D W L D D

Rangers form (all competitions):

L D D L W L

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

L W W L D D

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

L W W D L D

Team News

Rangers are anticipated to remain without Dujon Sterling and Rabbi Matondo for this match due to ongoing injury issues, while Mohamed Diomande is also a doubt having been absent since the 1-1 draw with Falkirk at the beginning of the month.

Following Rangers' 3-0 defeat to Brann in Rohl's first game in charge, the German manager could look to make several changes to his starting side here.

Youssef Chermiti failed to impress once again for the Gers, and the striker could be replaced by Bojan Miovski, while Danilo may also come into the starting team in attack.

Elsewhere, the likes of Connor Barron, Mikey Moore and Derek Cornelius are all also in contention to come into the starting 11.

As for Kilmarnock, Djenairo Daniels, Marley Watkins, Matty Kennedy, Tom Lowery and Max Stryjek are all unavailable due to injury problems.

Eddie Beach is expected to start between the posts in Stryjek's absence, while Lewis Mayo, Robbie Deas and Zac Williams could play in defence.

Further forward, Bradley Lyons and Jamie Brandon may come into the starting 11 following the 3-0 loss to Hearts, while the likes of Kyle Magennis and Scott Tiffoney could also start.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Cornelius, Meghoma; Moore, Raskin, Barron, Gassama; Danilo, Miovski

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Beach; Mayo, Deas, Williams; Brandon, Watson, Lyons, Kiltie, Thompson; Anderson, Dackers

We say: Rangers 2-1 Kilmarnock

Rangers may be without a win at Ibrox in the league this season, while Kilmarnock are undefeated on the road, but the visitors have had a tough time at this ground in recent years, leading us to expect a crucial home win in Rohl's first Ibrox match.

