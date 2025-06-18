Rangers discover their opponents in the second qualifying round of the 2025-26 Champions League.

Scottish giants Rangers have been drawn against Panathinaikos in the Champions League second qualifying round next month.

The draw which took place in Nyon on Wednesday morning has paired Russell Martin’s men with the Greek outfit, who secured a third-placed finish in the top flight last season.

Rangers have been presented with their toughest possible draw, as they could have face either Swiss side Servette or Norwegian outfit Brann who have lower UEFA coefficient rankings.

Interestingly, Panathinaikos have played against Scottish teams seven times - facing Rangers on four occasions, Motherwell twice and Aberdeen once - and they boast an unbeaten record.

Rangers will host the first leg at Ibrox on the midweek of July 22/23, which will represent Martin’s first competitive match in charge of the club, while the second leg in Athens is scheduled for the following week on July 29/30.

Victory against Panathinaikos would see Rangers progress to the third qualifying round where they would face either Red Bull Salzburg, Fenerbahce, Nice or Viktoria Plzen - the draw for this round takes place on July 21.

Rangers would also be guarantee League Phase football in either the Champions League or the Europa League next season with an aggregate win over Panathinaikos, but defeat in the second qualifying round would see them drop down into the Europa League third qualifying round as an unseeded team.

Martin has taken over a Gers side who endured a disappointing 2024-25 campaign overall, finishing second in the Scottish Premiership and a whopping 17 points behind Old Firm rivals and champions Celtic.

The 39-year-old will endeavour to steer Rangers into the Champions League proper for the first time since the 2022-23 season when they suffered a humiliating group-stage exit, losing all six games by an aggregate score of 22-2.

Before taking on Panathinaikos, Rangers will host a pre-season friendly at Ibrox against Belgium side Club Brugge on July 6.

Champions League second qualifying round draw in full:

Champions Path:

FCI Levadia Tallinn (EST) / FC RFS (LVA) vs. FC Iberia 1999 Tbilisi (GEO) / Malmo FF (SWE)

FK Zalgiris (LTU) / Hamrun Spartans FC (MLT) vs. Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Pafos FC (CYP) vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC (ISR)

Víkingur (FRO) / Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) vs. FK Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

FC Noah (ARM) / FK Buducnost Podgorica (MNE) vs. Ferencvaros (HUN)

Lech Poznan (POL) vs. KF Egnatia (ALB) / Breidablik (ISL)

Copenhagen (DEN) vs. FC Drita (KOS) / FC Differdange 03 (LUX)

HNK Rijeka (CRO) vs. Ludogorets (BUL) / Dinamo-Minsk (BLR)

The New Saints (WAL) / KF Shkendija (MKD) vs. FCSB (ROU) / Inter Club d'Escaldes (AND)

SK Slovan Bratislava (SVK) vs. FC Virtus AC 1964 (SMR) / HSK Zrinjski Mostar (BIH)

Shelbourne FC (IRL) / Linfield FC (NIR) vs. Qarabag FK (AZE)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN) / Milsami Orhei (MDA) vs. NK Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) / FC Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

League Path:

SK Brann (NOR) vs. Red Bull Salzburg (AUT)

Viktoria Plzen (CZE) vs. Servette (SUI)

Rangers (SCO) vs. Panathinaikos (GRE)