After consecutive home wins over Benfica and Ajax, Enzo Maresca's Chelsea head to Baku to face Qarabag FK in Wednesday's Champions League match.
Both clubs have earned six points out of nine available going into the fourth matchday of the league phase, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for each side.
QARABAG FK VS. CHELSEA
QARABAG FK
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazada, Medina, Cafarquliyev; Bicalho, Borges; Duran, Andrade, Zoubir; Akhundzade
CHELSEA
Out: Cole Palmer (groin), Dario Essugo (thigh), Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Levi Colwill (knee), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping suspension)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Cucurella; Lavia, Fernandez; Estevao, Pedro, Gittens; Guiu
