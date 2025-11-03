Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Qarabag FK and Chelsea.





After consecutive home wins over Benfica and Ajax, Enzo Maresca's Chelsea head to Baku to face Qarabag FK in Wednesday's Champions League match.

Both clubs have earned six points out of nine available going into the fourth matchday of the league phase, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for each side.

QARABAG FK

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazada, Medina, Cafarquliyev; Bicalho, Borges; Duran, Andrade, Zoubir; Akhundzade

CHELSEA

Out: Cole Palmer (groin), Dario Essugo (thigh), Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Levi Colwill (knee), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping suspension)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Cucurella; Lavia, Fernandez; Estevao, Pedro, Gittens; Guiu



Anthony Brown Written by

No Data Analysis info