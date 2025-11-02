Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea away against Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Fresh from their Premier League derby victory over Tottenham, Chelsea will be looking to keep the momentum train going when they travel to Azerbaijan for a Champions League clash with Qarabag FK.

The Blues have won six of their last seven games across all competitions, and they will certainly fancy their chances as they take on the Azerbaijan Premier League champions for the first time since 2017.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to catch Wednesday's Champions League clash.

What time does Qarabag vs. Chelsea kick off?

The Blues kick off away at Qarabag at 5.45pm on Wednesday, November 5 for those in the UK.

Where is Qarabag vs. Chelsea being played?

Chelsea will make the 2,500 mile trip to the 31,090 capacity Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. Originally opened in 1951, the stadium was refurbished in 2012 and is the current home of the Azerbaijan national team... as well as Qarabag.

How to watch Qarabag vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the UK can watch this game live on the TNT Sports and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Streaming

A stream will also be available via Discovery+ if fans have purchased the subscription option that includes the TNT Sports add-on.

The Amazon Prime Video app also offers access to the Discovery+ with TNT Sports package.

Highlights

Highlights and key moments will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, and the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the final whistle.

Who will win Qarabag vs. Chelsea?

With six wins from seven games to their name, Chelsea are certainly enjoying their football at the minute and they will be looking to continue that momentum when they travel to Azerbaijan this Wednesday.

The Blues kicked off their European campaign with a disappointing defeat to Bayern Munich, though they have since bounced back with a couple of victories over Jose Mourinho's Benfica and Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

Bagging a third win in four games would certainly put Chelsea in a strong position, as Enzo Maresca and his men look to make a serious statement in the club's first season back in the Champions League since 2022-23.

Qarabag have also made a strong start to their European campaign, picking up the same number of points as Chelsea after beating Benfica and FC Copenhagen.

The Horsemen suffered their first Champions League defeat of the season a fortnight ago, when they lost 3-1 against Spain's Athletic Bilbao.

While Qarabag would love nothing more than to bounce back to winning ways, doing that against a strong Chelsea side will certainly be a lot easier said than done.



