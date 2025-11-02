Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Paris Saint-Germain could line up for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique will not be able to call upon forward Desire Doue on Tuesday, when his side take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The attacker was taken off against Lorient on October 29, and he has since been ruled out of his side's clash against Bayern, though talisman Ousmane Dembele is set to lead the line.

Dembele is likely to be joined in a front three by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola, who both came on from the bench against Lorient.

In the middle of the pitch, expect Vitinha to play alongside Warren Zaire-Emery and Joao Neves.

Unfortunately for PSG, centre-back Ilya Zabarnyi will play not part on Tuesday as he must serve a suspension after being sent off agaist Bayer Leverkusen in the previous round of Champions League fixtures.

Veteran Brazilian defender Marquinhos can be pencilled into the XI, and he is likely to feature in the middle of a back four next to Willian Pacho.

There is no reason to doubt the selection of full-backs Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, and the duo will play ahead of goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola

> Click here to see how Bayern Munich could line up for this match

No Data Analysis info