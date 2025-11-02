[monks data]
PSG logo
Champions League | League Stage
Nov 4, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Bayern logo

PSGParis Saint-Germain
vs.
BayernBayern Munich

Bayern Munich lineup vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Predicted XI for Champions League clash as Nicolas Jackson decision looms

By
Jackson decision for Kompany: How Bayern could line up against PSG on Tuesday
© Imago
Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Bayern Munich could line up for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany could be tempted to start Nicolas Jackson together with Harry Kane against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Bavarians will want to select as strong an XI as possible against PSG, and given they have experimented with Jackson ahead of Kane in recent weeks, perhaps they will continue together.

The form of wingers Michael Olise and Luis Diaz make the pair guaranteed starters barring any late injury concerns.

Joshua Kimmich's place in his side's double pivot can be assumed, and the influential German will likely be joined by Aleksandar Pavlovic.

There are more question marks about Bayern's defence considering left-back Alphonso Davies remains sidelined, but perhaps Tom Bischof will be stationed on the left side of a back four.

Centre-back Hiroki Ito is anticipated to return next month, but the most probable candidates to appear in central defence on Tuesday are Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano.

Konrad Laimer is almost certain to feature as a right-back, while Manuel Neuer is still the number one between the posts.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Bischof; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Kane, Diaz; Jackson

> Click here to see how Paris Saint-Germain could line up for this match

ID:584984:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3346:
Written by
Lewis Nolan
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!