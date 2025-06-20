Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Viking FK and Fredrikstad, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams in the top four will clash in a game week 10 Eliteserien fixture, as early title favourites Viking welcome Fredrikstad to Lyse Arena on Sunday.

The hosts, who are dictating the pace, will be aiming for their sixth league win on the bounce, while the visitors will be looking to snap a three-game winless run in the top flight.

Match preview

Since their opening day 3-1 loss to Valerenga, Jan Henrik Jelsa’s men have gone undefeated in the league, claiming nine victories and two draws.

In their most recent league outing, the Dark Blues secured a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Molde, bringing their tally to 29 points from 12 matches.

Their impressive showing in the current campaign is attributable to a ferocious attack, which has seen them notch 34 goals, 12 more than SK Brann, who are second in the goalscoring chart.

As they look to extend their winning streak to six in matches in the league, and eight across all competitions, they will draw confidence from their home record, which has seen them claim four wins and two draws in six fixtures.

Their tag as favourites ahead of this fixture is further boosted by their impressive goal haul of 18 in front of their fans so far this term.

Having conceded only 9 goals so far, Fredrikstad boast the joint-third best defensive record in the Norwegian top flight, and their resolve will be tested on Sunday.

While they have struggled in attack, scoring a paltry 14 goals, the visitors have built their respectable performance on a resilient defence.

Going into this fixture, the Aristocrats will be desperate to end a three-game winless streak, which leaves them on the edge of dropping out of the top four.

Currently fourth in the standings with 17 points, the visitors are in danger of dropping out of the top four and surrendering the final European spot, with Bodo/Glimt only a point behind in the fifth position.

To make matters worse, they have won only one of their four fixtures on the road, making the prospect of a win at the weekend more difficult

Team News

Entering this fixture on Sunday, Viking will be missing the services of several first-team players, and Jelsa will be forced to make changes to his starting XI.

Forward Nicholas D'Agostino has been on the sidelines for months, and he is not expected to be fit for this fixture.

Tobias Moi is suffering from a knee injury, and this match is likely to come too soon for the Norwegian.

For the visiting side, Joannes Bjartalid is out with a knock, and he will not be considered for Sunday’s clash.

Viking FK possible starting lineup:

Klaesson; Heggheim, Baertelsen, Falchener, Vevatne; Bell, Hansen, Svendsen; Tripic, Christiansen, Austbo

Fredrikstad possible starting lineup:

Fischer; Fall, Fredriksen, Woledzi; Molde, Owusu, Ohlenschlaeger, Eid; Skovgold, Holstein, Shein

We say: Viking FK 3-1 Fredrikstad

The home side are the overwhelming favourites to win this fixture, and their attacking prowess is proof that they are capable of winning dominantly; therefore, we predict that the hosts will claim a 3-1 victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ademola Adediji Written by

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Viking FK win with a probability of 57.17%. A draw has a probability of 21.9% and a win for Fredrikstad has a probability of 20.96%. The most likely scoreline for a Viking FK win is 2-1 with a probability of 9.91%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 1-0 (9.31%) and 2-0 (9.06%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (10.18%), while for a Fredrikstad win it is 1-2 (5.57%).

