Preston North End summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Paul Heckingbottom's side in 2026 window

By Freddie Cotton | 15 Jun 2026 08:45

Following an improved 2025-26 Championship campaign, Preston North End will be looking to strengthen further in this summer's transfer window in hope that they can push towards the playoffs next season.

Paul Heckingbottom's side bounced back from finishing 20th in the 2024-25 campaign by climbing to 14th in the league last season, a respectable 10 point improvement.

Signing the likes of Everton's Harrison Armstrong and Aston Villa's Lewis Dobbin, the Lilywhites especially made excellent use of the loan market last summer, an avenue they will undoubtedly be looking to explore once again over the next few months.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Preston North End's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Preston North End confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Preston North End confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Jack Walton (GK | undisclosed to Dundee United)

Jamal Lewis (DEF | Free Agent)

Will Keane (FW | Free Agent)

Noah Mawene (MID | Free Agent)

Robbie Brady (MID | Free Agent)

James Pradic (GK | Free Agent)

Preston North End net spend: Summer 2026

Preston North End total spend summer 2026: £0m

Preston North End total income summer 2026: £0m

Preston North End net spend summer 2026: £0m

Latest Preston North End transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Boy Kemper (NAC Breda)

Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harrison Armstrong (Everton)

Out

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Michael Smith (Bradford City)

Ben Whiteman (Watford)

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.