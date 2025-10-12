Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Portugal could line up for Tuesday's World Cup 2026 qualifier against Hungary.

Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo will be out for a slice of personal redemption when the Selecao host Hungary in Tuesday's World Cup 2026 Qualifying Group F fixture.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner fluffed his lines from the penalty spot in Saturday's battle with the Republic of Ireland, as his 12-yard attempt down the middle was stopped by Brentford's Caoimhin Kelleher.

Ronaldo's miss did not prove fatal thanks to a late Ruben Neves header in that 1-0 win, though, and Portugal are potentially now just one victory away from sealing their spot in North America.

In spite of his penalty failure and 40-year-old legs, there should be no doubting Ronaldo's place in the XI for Tuesday's game, although Roberto Martinez could shuffle the pack behind him.

Francisco Trincao set up Neves's header on Saturday and will have his eyes on Pedro Neto's spot, while Rafael Leao could also threaten Bernardo Silva's place in the supporting cast, where Bruno Fernandes ought to be safe.

Martinez is lacking midfield alternatives barring Tottenham Hotspur's Joao Palhinha, but match-winner Neves and Paris Saint-Germain star Vitinha ought to be retained.

The same goes for the majority of the Selecao's backline, but Renato Veiga could be a straight swap for Goncalo Inacio at centre-back, a change that was made with 45 minutes gone against Ireland.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Dalot, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Trincao, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo

No Data Analysis info