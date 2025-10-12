Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Portugal and Hungary, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Potentially just one triumph away from World Cup 2026 qualification, Portugal host Hungary at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Tuesday's Group F encounter.

The Selecao overcame a rare Cristiano Ronaldo penalty miss to sink the Republic of Ireland 1-0 on Saturday, while the Magyars took down Armenia to rise to second spot.

Match preview

A penny for Caoimhin Kelleher's thoughts when the former Liverpool and now-Brentford goalkeeper denied five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo from the spot on Saturday evening, where Ireland were on the verge of ending Portugal's perfect Group F record in Lisbon.

However, where Ronaldo failed, Ruben Neves succeeded, as the Al-Hilal midfielder headed home a last-gasp winner in the first minute of second-half injury time against the Boys in Green, thus prolonging the Selecao's 100% streak in qualifying.

Also flexing their muscles against Armenia and upcoming foes Hungary in the section, perfect Portugal hold a five-point lead atop the section with just three games remaining, meaning that Tuesday could be the day when they celebrate their progression to North America.

If Roberto Martinez's men defeat the Magyars and Armenia fail to beat the Republic of Ireland, Portugal's spot at the 2026 World Cup will be confirmed, and there is little to suggest that the hosts' advancement will be delayed in midweek.

Indeed, the 2016 European champions now have a fabulous five wins and one draw to show from their last six matches in all tournaments, although Saturday's narrow success did end their five-game streak of scoring at least two goals on each occasion.

Coincidentally, upcoming opponents Hungary are aiming to score multiple strikes for the fifth game running in Lisbon, where avoiding defeat will at least keep them in contention for an unlikely first-placed finish heading into the final two matchdays.

Marco Rossi's men had only one point to show from their opening two games in Group F, but the third time was the charm for the Magyars, who strode past Armenia 2-0 last time out thanks to Daniel Lukacs and Zsombor Gruber's efforts.

Hungary therefore boast a one-point advantage over Armenia and three-point lead over Ireland in the playoff spot, but failure to at least hold Portugal to a draw on Tuesday will eliminate them from first-placed contention.

While Saturday's triumph marked just a second win from nine matches for the Magyars, it also snapped an eight-game sequence without a clean sheet for Tuesday's visitors, who have notably scored twice in four straight games in all tournaments.

That run includes an engrossing 3-2 loss to Portugal on home soil in September - where Ronaldo was successful from the penalty spot - and despite a valiant display that day, Hungary have now failed to win any of their previous 15 meetings with the group leaders.

Portugal World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:





W



W



W





Portugal form (all competitions):





W



W



D



W



W



W





Hungary World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:





D



L



W





Hungary form (all competitions):





L



L



W



D



L



W





Team News

Portugal appeared to come out of their victory over Ireland with no fresh fitness concerns - Goncalo Inacio was taken off at half time for Renato Veiga, but that was seemingly a tactical alteration from Martinez.

The Selecao boss could potentially now make that change from the first whistle, while also handing Francisco Trincao a deserved start after the ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers winger set up Neves's header last time out.

Joao Neves withdrew from the squad prior to the win over Ireland, but Joao Palhinha is a highly competent option for change in the engine room.

Meanwhile, Hungary got the job done against Armenia despite the absence of experienced attackers Roland Sallai and Barnabas Varga through suspension, but both have served their punishments and are available here.

As a result, Lukacs could immediately find himself out of the starting XI despite opening the scoring against Armenia, but Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai should be retained on the left.

Fellow Red Milos Kerkez is expected to operate just behind Szoboszlai, while Bury-born Callum Styles - who represents West Bromwich Albion - starts in the middle.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Dalot, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Trincao, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo

Hungary possible starting lineup:

B. Toth; Nego, Orban, Szalai, Kerkez; Bolla, Styles, Schafer, Szoboszlai; Sallai, Varga

We say: Portugal 2-1 Hungary

The returns of Sallai and Varga - who have 26 international goals between them - will give Hungary added bite on the attacking front, and Rossi's men have had few problems finding the net of late.

However, that may only translate to a consolation goal in Lisbon, as Portugal can also refresh their offensive options and should have enough firepower to seal their World Cup spot with two games to spare.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email