Ahead of Saturday's 2026 World Cup qualifier between Portugal and Republic of Ireland, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two nations.

Portugal will be looking to make it three wins from three in 2026 World Cup qualifying when they welcome the Republic of Ireland at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Saturday.

Roberto Martinez’s men already sit three points clear at the summit of Group F after thrashing Armenia 5-0 and beating Hungary 3-2 in their opening two fixtures last month.

Meanwhile, Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side have picked up just one point thus far, drawing 2-2 with Hungary on home soil before suffering a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Armenia.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two nations.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 16

Portugal wins: 9

Draws: 3

Republic of Ireland wins: 4

Portugal and the Republic of Ireland have faced each other a total of 16 times across all competitive and non-competitive fixtures, with Selecao das Quinas leading the overall head-to-head record having posted nine wins to the Boys in Green’s four, while three draws have been played out between the two nations.

The first four meetings between Portugal and Ireland were all international friendlies that took place between June 1946 and May 1949. The former won each of the first three by an aggregate score of 7-1, before the latter celebrated their first win by a 1-0 scoreline on home soil.

Twenty-three years passed before both nations butted heads again in the Brazil Independence Cup, a tournament held to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Brazilian Declaration of Independence. Portugal secured a 2-1 group-stage win before reaching the final where they lost to hosts Brazil.

Ireland responded by winning the next two meetings with Portugal (making it three wins from four) under former boss Jack Charlton, as they followed up a 2-0 victory in the US Cup in 1992 with a slender 1-0 home success in Euro 1996 qualifying.

Since then, the Boys in Green have only won one of their last nine encounters with Portugal in all competitions - a narrow 1-0 friendly triumph in Dublin courtesy of a first-half goal from Andy O’Brien.

Portugal have celebrated five victories during this period, including an emphatic 5-1 friendly win in June 2014 when Hugo Almeida scored twice for Paulo Bento’s side.

In World Cup qualifying, Portugal have been frustrated by the Irish having drawn three of their four such matches. The only qualifier Selecao das Quinas have won against Ireland was in September 2021 when Cristiano Ronaldo scored 89th and 90th-mintue headers to secure a dramatic 2-1 home victory.

The most recent meeting between Portugal and Ireland took place in June 2024 when two-second half goals from Ronaldo and a first-half strike from Joao Felix sealed a 3-0 friendly win in Aviero.

Previous meetings

Jun 11, 2024: Portugal 3-0 Republic of Ireland (International Friendly)

Nov 11, 2021: Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal (World Cup Qualifying)

Sep 01, 2021: Portugal 2-1 Republic of Ireland (World Cup Qualifying)

Jun 10, 2014: Republic of Ireland 1-5 Portugal (International Friendly)

Feb 09, 2005: Republic of Ireland 1-0 Portugal (International Friendly)

