Portsmouth summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for John Mousinho's side in 2026 window

By Adepoju Marvellous | 15 Jun 2026 08:40

Portsmouth finished the 2025-26 Championship campaign in 18th place with 55 points, successfully steering clear of relegation in their second consecutive season back in the second tier. The Pompey hierarchy maintained their faith in head coach John Mousinho throughout a gruelling season, standing firmly behind the 40-year-old who guided the club out of League One in 2024.

Central to Portsmouth's survival was their solid form at Fratton Park, where Mousinho’s side picked up eight wins and 30 points. They averaged just over a goal per game, relying heavily on the performances of Adrian Segecic, who finished as the club’s top scorer with 11 strikes.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Portsmouth's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as their net spend and the latest transfer rumours.

Portsmouth confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Portsmouth confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Andre Dozzell (CM | Free to DC United)

Jordan Archer (GK | Released)

Harry Clout (LM | Released)

Reuben Swann (CM | Released)

Portsmouth net spend: Summer 2026

Portsmouth total spend summer 2026: £0m

Portsmouth total income summer 2026: £0m

Portsmouth net spend summer 2026: £0m

Latest Portsmouth transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / PsnewZ

Bamba Dieng (Lorient)

Gibson Yah (FC Volendam)

Abu Kamara (Hull City)

Out

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Terry Devlin (Wrexham)

You can find a complete list of the latest Portsmouth transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.