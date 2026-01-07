Preview: Port Vale vs Fleetwood Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 07 Jan 2026 17:55 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 18:03

League One outfit Port Vale will host League Two Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup on Friday night, with both sides looking to book their spot in the fourth round of the competition.

The Valiants have beaten Maldon & Tiptree and Bristol Rovers in this season's tournament, while the visitors have overcome Barnet and Luton Town.

Match preview

Port Vale will enter this third-round FA Cup clash off the back of an impressive win, beating Blackpool 5-1 in League One on New Year's Day.

The Valiants had been due to take on Barnsley in the league on Sunday, but the match had to be postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The Stoke-on-Trent outfit, who secured promotion from League Two last season, are currently bottom of the League One table, picking up only 18 points from their opening 23 matches.

Port Vale, as mentioned, have had to win twice to reach this round of the FA Cup, beating Maldon & Tiptree 5-1 in round one before overcoming Bristol Rovers 1-0.

The Valiants have faced Fleetwood on 17 previous occasions, boasting a record of six wins, six draws and five defeats, and it was 3-3 when the pair met in the EFL Trophy in November 2025.

The match will mark Jon Brady's first game in charge, with the 50-year-old's arrival as head coach confirmed on January 6.

Fleetwood are on a run of four games without a win over Port Vale, with their last success proving to be a 3-0 win in League One in February 2024.

The Fishermen will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Grimsby Town, with the result leaving them 13th in the League Two table, six points behind seventh-placed Chesterfield.

Pete Wild's side have also had to win twice to secure their spot in the third round of this season's FA Cup, overcoming Barnet and Luton.

Fleetwood's best-ever performance in the FA Cup came in 2022-23, when they reached the fifth round of the competition, and they will now be aiming to secure a spot in round four.

Port Vale FA Cup form:

WW

Port Vale form (all competitions):

WDLLLW

Fleetwood Town FA Cup form:

WW

Fleetwood Town form (all competitions):

DWWLDL

Team News

Port Vale will once again be without the services of Liam Gordon through injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for the home clash with Fleetwood.

The team could be identical to the one that took to the field against Bristol Rovers in the last round.

Devante Cole has been in strong form this season, finding the back of the net on eight occasions in 20 appearances, and the 30-year-old should again lead the line.

As for Fleetwood, Harrison Holgate and Shaun Rooney are out through injury.

Ryan Graydon has been in impressive form this season, scoring eight goals in all competitions, and the 26-year-old should continue in the final third of the field.

Ched Evans, though, is a major doubt for the away team on Sunday due to a knee problem.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Amos; John, Heneghan, C Hall, Headley; G Hall, Ojo, Byers, Waine; Cole, Paton

Fleetwood Town possible starting lineup:

Harrington; Holgate, Bolton, Hughes; Ennis, Bonds, Neal, McCann; Helm; Graydon, Davies

We say: Port Vale 2-1 Fleetwood Town

We are expecting Friday's match to be tight, with Fleetwood capable of coming up with a big result, but Port Vale should have enough to secure their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup.