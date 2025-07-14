Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Major League Soccer clash between Philadelphia Union and CF Montreal, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The Philadelphia Union can maintain their narrow lead atop the Supporters’ Shield standings when they return to MLS action on Wednesday to face CF Montreal at Subaru Park.

Thanks to a 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls, Philly are a point above FC Cincinnati and San Diego FC for first overall, while Montreal are in a three-way tie with the Los Angeles Galaxy and St Louis City for the worst record in the league following a 1-1 draw at Orlando City.

Match preview

Another impressive home showing by the Union on Saturday, and a little help from the Columbus Crew, who beat Cincinnati (4-2), has the 2020 Supporters Shield winners back in the pole position to re-claim that title.

Bradley’s Carnell’s men are averaging a league-high 1.95 points per game in the regular season, ending a two-match losing run in this competition over the weekend.

Coming into this contest, the Union are on a nine-match domestic unbeaten run at Subaru Park, with a chance to equal their longest home winning run of the campaign on Wednesday.

In only two of their 11 MLS home fixtures this year, the Union have given up a goal in the opening half, beating the Galaxy 3-2 in May and losing 3-1 versus Nashville SC at home in mid-March.

So far this year Philadelphia are undefeated in this competition when netting multiple times, coming away with maximum points in 10 of those 12 encounters this season.

They are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against Le CFM in Chester, including a 2-0 triumph the last time they faced them at Subaru Park in the 2024 Leagues Cup.

After 22 league fixtures this season, Montreal fans have had little to cheer about, though their side came away with a rare positive result on Saturday.

That single point against Orlando City was only the second time this side had come away with a point in the 2025 domestic campaign after conceding the opening goal.

Marco Donadel’s men are unbeaten in three of their previous four matches played across all competitions but are 14 points below the Eastern Conference playoff line heading into this encounter.

Many of their best performances in MLS this year have come away from home, with nine of their 15 regular season points occurring outside Saputo Stadium.

Throughout the year their inexperience and lack of continuity has been evident defensively, with this team allowing the joint second-most goals in the league so far (41).

A win or draw on Wednesday would extend their domestic unbeaten run away from home to three matches, equaling their longest stretch without a defeat as the visitors from 2024.

Philadelphia Union Major League Soccer form:

CF Montreal Major League Soccer form:

CF Montreal form (all competitions):

Team News

On Saturday the Union did not have Jesus Bueno available due to a hamstring strain, Mikael Uhre sat out with an adductor issue and Ian Glavinovich was sidelined because of a knee injury.

Indiana Vassilev and Bruno Damiani scored in the opening half against the Red Bulls, while Andre Blake only had to make one stop to collect a clean sheet.

Le CFM were once again without Giacomo Vrioni last weekend as he is recovering from a sore elbow, Samuel Piette played despite a minor illness and Jalen Neal sat out with an ankle strain.

Prince Osei Owusu converted a penalty seven minutes before the 90 to rescue a point for them against the Lions, netting his team-leading ninth of the 2025 MLS campaign.

Philadelphia Union possible starting lineup:

Blake; Harriel, Glesnes, Makhanya, Wagner; Q. Sullivan, Jacques, Bedoya, Vassilev; Damiani, Baribo

CF Montreal possible starting lineup:

Sirois; Waterman, Craig, Alvarez; Bugaj, Herbers, Loturi, Sealy; Clark, Escobar; Owusu

We say: Philadelphia Union 1-0 CF Montreal

Even though Montreal have been better organised defensively away from home, they always seem to be prone to a couple of mental lapses in 90 minutes, and that is all a side like the Union need to emerge victorious.

