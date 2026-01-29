Preview: Peterborough United vs Huddersfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 29 Jan 2026 11:35 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 15:32

Peterborough United welcome Huddersfield Town to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, with the hosts climbing rapidly up the League One table and the visitors keen to keep pace in an increasingly congested playoff race.

With just a handful of points separating several contenders in the top six, this encounter has the feel of an early audition for post-season playoff football, rather than simple mid-table formalities.

Match preview

Since arriving at Peterborough in October, new boss Luke Williams has sparked a revival, guiding the Posh to 11 victories in 19 matches across all competitions and injecting renewed belief into a previously faltering campaign.

That momentum was briefly halted in midweek as a 79th-minute Dan Sweeney header condemned them to a narrow 1-0 defeat away at Stevenage, a result that served as a poignant reminder that League One rarely hands out favours.

With playoff football firmly within reach, the hosts will again look towards Harry Leonard for attacking inspiration, with the forward enjoying a standout season after contributing eight goals and four assists — more than any of his teammates so far.

While recent performances have fluctuated, Peterborough can still draw confidence from the six-game unbeaten run they pieced together before the turn of the year, proof that consistency is not beyond them.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Huddersfield, meanwhile, make the trip south buoyed by back-to-back league victories over fellow promotion hopefuls Luton Town and Bradford City, results that have reignited belief around the John Smith’s Stadium.

Their midweek success against Luton was adorned by a Ryan Ledson goal-of-the-season-contending halfway-line strike to secure a 1-0 win.

That said, Huddersfield have flirted with self-sabotage of late, with both Alfie May and Marcus McGuane seeing red in recent outings, threatening to undermine their growing momentum.

Even so, the appointment of new boss Liam Manning and three wins from their last five matches suggest the Terriers have steadied the ship after a stuttering string of results, and history offers encouragement too, with Huddersfield unbeaten in five of the last six meetings with Peterborough — including a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory in September’s reverse fixture.

Peterborough United League One form:

WLWLWL

Huddersfield Town League One form:

DDLLWW

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

DLWLWW

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Peterborough defender Peter Kioso is likely to take a position in their defensive unit alongside centre-halves Tom Lees and George Nevett.

In attack, Harry Leonard may lead the line, with support potentially coming from Matthew Garbett, Jimmy Morgan and Kyrell Lisbie.

Huddersfield will be without defenders Jack Whatmough and Sean Roughan, as well as midfielders Antony Evans and Herbie Kane, who are all unavailable for Saturday’s fixture.

Manning could be tempted to name the same side that secured victory in his opening match in charge, with McGuane back in contention after returning from his suspension.

As a result, Cameron Humphreys is expected to partner Ledson in central midfield, while Marcus Harness is likely to feature further forward following his match-winning strike against Bradford.

May will also be absent after being sent off against Luton in midweek, with the striker beginning a three-game suspension.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Kioso, Lees, Nevett, Johnston; Collins, Khela; Garbett, Morgan, Lisbie; Leonard

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Balker, Low, Wallace; Gooch, Ledson, Humphreys, McGuane, Mumba; Harness; Radulovic

We say: Peterborough United 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Peterborough’s home momentum and attacking threat should ensure they play their part, but Huddersfield’s recent resurgence and knack for edging tight contests could tilt this one late on.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.