Preview: Panathinaikos vs Olympiacos - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 17 Apr 2026 12:46

The Derby of the Eternal Enemies takes centre stage on Sunday in the Greek Superleague, when Panathinaikos host Olympiacos for a matchday two clash in the Championship group.

The hosts are fourth in the table with 50 points from 27 games, while the visitors are third with 58 points from 27 league fixtures.

Match preview

Panathinaikos head into Sunday's fixture sitting fourth in the Greek Superleague table, having picked up 50 points from 27 fixtures.

The Shamrock started the term under Rui Vitoria, but after failing to qualify for the Champions League and recording one draw and one loss in their opening two league games, the manager was given his marching orders.

Christos Kontis was appointed as interim boss, recording three wins, two draws and two defeats across all competitions, before current manager Rafael Benitez was hired.

Benitez has guided Panathinaikos to 20 wins, nine draws and seven defeats across all competitions, including a fantastic 10-game unbeaten run at the end of the pre-split league campaign, picking up seven wins and three draws.

As a result, Panathinaikos climbed into fourth place and secured their place in the Championship group, where they are now aiming to close the current eight-point gap on the third and second-placed sides.

The Shamrock started their pre-split campaign with a 0-0 draw against second-placed PAOK, extending their unbeaten league run, and Benitez will be looking for his side to maintain their momentum with three points on Sunday.

© Imago / One Inch Productions

Unlike their bitter rivals, Olympiacos head into this fixture off the back of a streak-snapping defeat, with their 1-0 loss to AEK Athens on matchday one of the post-split campaign bringing an end to their six-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

Olympiacos, as a result of that defeat, fell further behind AEK Athens in the Greek Superleague title race, now trailing the current leaders by five points with five matches remaining.

Jose Luis Mendilibar, who has been in charge since February 2024, has guided his side to 17 wins, seven draws and just three league defeats throughout the season, including just one league loss away from home.

The Spaniard will be relying on his team to continue their fantastic away form when they take on Panathinaikos, with Olympiacos hoping to bounce back and claim all three points to stay within touching distance of the league leaders AEK Athens.

Olympiacos have had the better of this rivalry in recent years, winning three, drawing five and losing just one of their last nine meetings, although that defeat did come in their most recent encounter in February.

Panathinaikos Greek Superleague form:

W W W D W D

Panathinaikos form (all competitions):

W W D L W D

Olympiacos Greek Superleague form:

W W D W D L

Olympiacos form (all competitions):

D W D W D L

Team News

© Iconsport / Eurokinissi / Icon Sport

Panathinaikos are contending with injuries to Georgios Katris, Moussa Sissoko, Georgios Kyriopoulos, Erik Palmer-Brown and Cyriel Dessers for this match.

After extending their unbeaten league run to 11 matches last time out, Benitez may decide to name an unchanged side for Sunday's Derby of the Eternal Enemies.

Meanwhile, Olympiacos have just one injury concern coming into Sunday's fixture, with Theofanis Bakoulas dealing with a ligament injury.

Mehdi Taremi and Ayoub El Kaabi have scored 27 league goals combined this season, and the duo should continue their partnership in attack on Sunday.

Panathinaikos possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Calabria, Jedvaj, Ingason, Hernandez, Kyriakopoulos; Pellistri, Chirivella, Bakasetas, Taborda; Tetteh

Olympiacos possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Pirola, Onyemaechi; Hezze, Garcia; Martins, Taremi, Podence; Kaabi

We say: Panathinaikos 1-1 Olympiacos

Five of the last nine meetings between these two sides have ended in stalemates, and with the hosts in strong form and the visitors eager to maintain their title push, we expect a hard-fought encounter that we predict will end all square once again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.