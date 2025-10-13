Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Brasileiro clash between Palmeiras and Bragantino, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Brasileiro-leading Palmeiras host Bragantino at Allianz Parque in gameweek 28, aiming to maintain their unbeaten record against another Sao Paulo-based club.

Verdao have not lost to RB Bragantino in two years, and they hope to keep that streak going on Monday to extend Braga’s seven-match winless away league run.

Match preview

Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras team were not troubled by a series of absences due to the international break, as they comfortably beat second-bottom Juventude 4-1 in Saturday’s rearranged round 12 fixture.

Ten-goal forward Vitor Roque was arguably the biggest miss due to suspension; however, the forward's absence was not felt as the Brazil top-flight leaders clinched an eighth consecutive home victory, with Raphael Veiga, Bruno Rodrigues, Bruno Fuchs and Felipe Anderson all scoring before the hour, while Rodriga Sam netted a late consolation for their opponents.

That victory was their 18th of the season, more than any other team in the division, and they seek a 19th to keep them at least above second-placed Flamengo, whom they lead by three points after 26 games.

Defeating Wednesday's visitors should be the expected outcome for the 2022 and 2023 champions, given their ongoing winning run on home turf and their league-leading 10 triumphs as hosts in 14 Brasileiro matches this season.

The ongoing run at Allianz Parque follows a lacklustre series of results in their attempt to reclaim the title lost to Botafogo last year, starting the campaign with two defeats and a draw in their first six home fixtures; however, Verdao’s resurgence has helped lift them to the top of the league.

Bragantino's prospects away at the home of the 12-time top-flight champions are weakened by their seven-match winless streak on their travels since beating Corinthians in July.

That 2-1 victory was Massa Bruta’s fourth win in six away matches to start the season, following a draw against Gremio after losing to Fluminense in early April, but results since have worsened.

Their ongoing run of seven away matches without success includes six defeats, although they did pick up a point at the beginning of October in a 1-1 draw against fourth-placed Mirassol.

Sharp-eyed observers will, therefore, note that Fernando Seabra's team have secured favourable results against teams from Sao Paulo this season, winning at Santos and Corinthians and drawing against Mirassol.

That makes up 50% of Braga’s 14 points on their travels, and they aim to secure another positive outcome in the midweek visit to the league-leading hosts.

The ninth-placed team will be further encouraged by entering the fixture on a three-match undefeated streak, during which they have gathered five points and scored in each game, recently beating Gremio 1-0 after draws with Santos (2-2) and Mirassol (1-1) to halt a five-match sequence without winning.

Their scoring run spans seven games since losing 1-0 to Ceara, and Seabra hopes his team's knack for scoring will serve Massa Bruta well ahead of Wednesday's visit to the top side in the division.

Team News

Palmeiras have several players away with their national teams: Gustavo Gomez is with Paraguay, Facundo Torres and Emiliano Martinez are on duty with Uruguay, Anibal Moreno and Jose Manuel Lopez are on Argentina's squad.

Not even the absences and Roque's ban prevented Ferreira’s team from scoring four times last time out against Juventude, albeit against the league’s 19th-placed side.

The team’s top scorer should return after serving his suspension, aiming to add to his five match-winning goals, which is a joint-high with Flamengo's Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Missing due to injury are Figueiredo, Lucas Evangelista, Paulinho, Ramon Sosa and Khellven.

As for RB Bragantino, although they do not have as many players away with national teams, they might be without Uruguay's Ignacio Laquintana, who featured in both friendlies against the Dominican Republic and Uzbekistan, with the latter taking place on Monday.

While Eduardo Sasha’s injury will be assessed, Agustin Sant'Anna, Eduardo Santos and Isidro Pitta are all absent; Nathan Mendes is suspended after multiple yellow cards for Braga.

Jhon Jhon's winner against Gremio came in the 16th minute of second-half stoppage time, marking his sixth goal overall and his third game-clinching strike, and the forward aims to add more to that for the away side.

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Weverton; Fuchs, Murilo, Micael; Giay, Veiga, Pereira, Piquerez; Anderson, Mauricio; Roque

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Cleiton; Hurtado, Henrique, Rodriguez, Vanderlan; Gabriel, Fabinho; Barbosa, John John, Fernando; Borbas

We say: Palmeiras 2-1 Bragantino

While Palmeiras are undeniable favourites to defeat Bragantino, the away side’s knack for scoring and their previous encouraging results against teams from Sao Paulo suggest Wednesday’s game might not be as straightforward for the hosts.

Nonetheless, Roque’s expected return to the fold and his match-deciding qualities could give Verdao the edge in a narrow victory for the league leaders.

