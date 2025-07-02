Sports Mole looks at how Chelsea could line up for their Club World Cup quarter-final against Palmeiras in Philadelphia on Friday night.

Joao Pedro could make his Chelsea debut when the Blues face Palmeiras in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup in Philadelphia on Friday night.

The Brazilian attacker has joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in time to face the club from his homeland, as his announcement on Wednesday was quickly followed up with registration to their CWC squad.

However, a first start looks unlikely so soon after joining the club, so fellow new addition Liam Delap is set to keep his place in the side, with Nicolas Jackson still suspended.

Partnering Delap in attack should be Pedro Neto, who has been one of the players of the tournament so far, finding the net in all three of his appearances at the finals, and filling the void left by Cole Palmer’s dip in form.

Wesley Fofana is the only absentee for Chelsea, as the defender continues to recover from a hamstring injury, so Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo will compete for a starting spot alongside Levi Colwill at centre-back.

Reece James missed the 2022 Club World Cup final win against upcoming opponents Palmeiras due to injury, so the Chelsea skipper will be keen to stamp his authority on proceedings here, and help guide Enzo Maresca’s side into the semi-finals, as they seek a second title in three years.

Despite both coming off the bench to find the net in extra time against Benfica in the last 16, there is unlikely going to be any place for either Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall or Christopher Nkunku in the starting XI, as they are set to remain on a stacked Chelsea bench for this one.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Colwill, Badiashile, Cucurella; Enzo, Lavia, Caicedo; Neto, Delap, Palmer



