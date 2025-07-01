Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final clash between Palmeiras and Chelsea.

A place in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals is up for grabs when Palmeiras and Chelsea lock horns in the quarter-finals.

While Abel Ferreira’s side edged past fellow Brazilian giants Botafogo 1-0 after extra time in the last 16, Enzo Maresca’s men were also taken beyond 90 minutes as they beat Benfica by a 4-1 scoreline.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.





What time does Palmeiras vs. Chelsea kick off?

This quarter-final contest will kick off at 02:00am UK time on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it is a 9.00pm local time kickoff on Friday.





Where is Palmeiras vs. Chelsea being played?

This match will be staged at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Opened in 2003, it is the home of the reigning NFL champions, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Temple Owls football team of Temple University, and it has a capacity of 67,594.





How to watch Palmeiras vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 have struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 games across the tournament, but this is not one of those, so it is not available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

Online streaming

All Palmeiras and Chelsea games are available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who are showing every game on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match.

Meanwhile, you can follow the game on the Chelsea website and the Official Chelsea App, with minute-by-minute updates on the action.





What is at stake for Palmeiras and Chelsea?

After watching Inter Milan and Manchester City suffer surprise exits in the last 16, both Palmeiras and Chelsea are aware that victory in the quarter-finals will set up a last-four showdown with either Fluminense of Al-Hilal.

Chelsea will be regarded as favourites to come out on top, especially if Maresca is to field a strong side which could include forward Joao Pedro if he is signed and registered in time.

However, Palmeiras cannot be entirely ruled out and they may once again have to rely on the brilliance of Estevao Willian, who has already delivered two man-of-the-match performances at this tournament and could haunt his parent club Chelsea before moving to Stamford Bridge later this summer.