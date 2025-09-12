[monks data]
La Liga | Gameweek 4
Sep 14, 2025 at 5.30pm UK
 
Rayo Vallecano logo

Osasuna
vs.
Rayo Vallecano

Preview: Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano will be looking to post their second La Liga victories of the 2025-26 campaign when they lock horns at El Sadar Stadium on Sunday evening.

The hosts have three points to show from their first three league games of the season, which has left them in 13th spot in the La Liga table, while Rayo are 10th, picking up four points from their opening three fixtures.


Match preview

Osasuna opened their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a defeat, going down 1-0 to Real Madrid at Bernabeu, but it would be fair to say that plenty of positives could be taken from their first game of the season.

Alessio Lisci's side then managed to record a 1-0 victory over Valencia in their second game of the campaign, but a 1-0 loss to Espanyol occurred last time out, with three points from three matches leaving them in 13th spot.

Los Rojillos finished ninth in Spain's top flight last season, level on points with eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano, so they only just missed out on European qualification for the 2025-26 campaign.

A quiet summer saw Osasuna make just three signings, with Victor Munoz, Valentin Rosier and Sheraldo Becker arriving to boost the squad, while Jesus Areso proved to be their biggest departure, making the move to Athletic Bilbao.

Los Rojillos have only managed to win 15 of their previous 45 matches against Rayo, suffering 18 defeats in the process, but it was a 1-1 draw when the two teams last locked horns in January of this year.

Osasuna's Ante Budimir celebrates scoring against Barcelona on September 28, 2024

Rayo have only lost one of their last five La Liga matches against Osasuna, while three wins from five matches across two competitions this season should mean that confidence is high in their camp.

Los Franjirrojos finished eighth in La Liga last season, which saw them qualify for the Conference League playoff round, and they managed to overcome Neman Grodno 5-0 on aggregate to make the league phase.

Inigo Perez's side will tackle KF Shkendija in their opening match of the league phase on October 2, but their immediate focus is on the upcoming La Liga games with Osasuna, Celta Vigo, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.

Rayo opened their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over Girona, but they were beaten 1-0 by Athletic Bilbao in their second game of the season on August 25.

The capital outfit entered the September international break off the back of an excellent result and performance, holding the champions Barcelona to a 1-1 draw, and four points from three games has left them 10th in the table.

Osasuna La Liga form:

LWL

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

WLD

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

WWLWD


Team News

Isi Palazon of Rayo Vallecano

Osasuna will definitely be missing Moi Gomez due to a muscular problem, while Rosier is a doubt, but Abel Bretones will be back in the side after serving a suspension last time out.

Ante Budimir had an excellent 2024-25 season, scoring 24 times in all competitions, and the striker, who has one goal in three appearances this term, will again lead the home side's line.

Becker is also in line to make his debut for the club after arriving just before the transfer deadline, although the 30-year-old is likely to be among the substitutes for the first whistle.

As for Rayo, Abdul Mumin is missing due to a knee problem, but the visitors are otherwise in excellent shape for the clash with Osasuna in Spain's top flight.

Due to the manner of the performance and the result against Barcelona last time out, it is extremely likely that the same XI will take to the field for the first whistle here.

Fran Perez was Rayo's goalscorer off the bench against the champions, but Jorge de Frutos is again expected to be joined in the final third of the field by Isi Palazon and Alvaro Garcia.

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Catena, Boyomo, Cruz; Rosier, Torro, Moncayola, Bretones; Oroz, Budimir, Munoz

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Felipe, Chavarria; Ciss, Lopez; Palazon, Diaz, Garcia; De Frutos


SM words green background

We say: Osasuna 0-0 Rayo Vallecano


 

There has only been one stalemate between these two sides since February 2018, while the pair have not played out a goalless draw since November 2011, but we are predicting honours even on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

