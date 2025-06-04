Preview: Oman vs. Jordan - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Asia clash between Oman and Jordan, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex is set to host a six-pointer in Group B of the AFC World Cup Qualifiers when Oman welcome Jordan on Thursday.

Al-Ahmar will be hoping to build on their win last time out, while the Chivalrous Ones will be looking to get back on track after dropping points against South Korea.

Match preview

With two games to play in this round of the AFC World Cup Qualifiers, Rasheed Jaber Al-Yafai's Oman are on the verge of missing out on qualification, but having won three on the bounce ahead of this week's clash, they will be ready to fight for all three points.

In the final 10 days of May, Al-Ahmar followed up their 1-0 Group B victory over Kuwait with a 4-1 win against Niger and a 1-0 triumph against Lebanon in preparatory friendlies, and the manager will be pleased that his team now have a four-game unbeaten streak under their belt.

That win over Kuwait back in March has Al-Yafai's side fourth in the table with 10 points, three behind Jordan and six behind South Korea in the qualification spots.

Knowing that anything but a victory would end their hopes of making the World Cup from this group, the hosts will draw confidence from the fact that they have won four of their last five competitive games at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, only losing out narrowly in a 1-0 defeat to Iraq during that stretch.

Three points on Thursday could theoretically be enough to lift Oman into second place, putting them in the drivers' seat for qualification, but given that their opponents have an eight goal-difference advantage, they will more realistically have to hope their rivals drop points on matchday 10.

Meanwhile, Jamal Sellami's Jordan have won just one of their last nine matches, drawing six and losing the remaining two, and are in mixed form prior to this week's trip to face Oman.

That being said, the Chivalrous ones did take four points from their two most recent World Cup qualifiers, with a 3-1 win against Palestine and a 1-1 draw against South Korea, and the boss will have been pleased to see his team come from behind on the road to the group leaders.

As it stands, Sellami's men are second in Group B with 13 points, a tally that has them in position to make the 2026 tournament, but they will be looking over their shoulder at third-placed Iraq, who are only one point behind.

Hoping to stay ahead of Usood al-Rafidayn, the visitors will be concerned by their travelling record that features five draws and two defeats from their last seven away games, though given that they have won three of their last six World Cup qualifiers on the road - and are unbeaten in that period - they will feel capable of securing a positive result.

A fourth win in the group could see Jordan guarantee a top-two finish on Thursday, though defeat would allow Iraq to leapfrog them and Oman to go level on points with them ahead of a crucial final-day clash.

Team News

Having taken four points from their last two group games, Oman boss Al-Yafai is likely to name a similar lineup to the one that beat Kuwait, so expect to see Issam Al-Subhi leading the line, supported by James Al Yahmadi and Abdulrahman Al-Mushaifri out wide.

In the centre of the park, Arshad Al-Alawi and Harib Al-Saadi will be operating in front of centre-backs Ahmed Al-Khamisi and Thani Gharib Al Rushaidi.

As for Jordan, Sellami should start a back three of Abdallah Nasib, Yazan Alarab and Mo Abualnadi on Thursday, with wing-backs Ehsan Haddad and Mohannad Abu Taha providing width.

Up top, Mousa Al-Taamari and Mahmoud Al-Mardi will be looking to feed centre forward Yazan Al-Naimat, as the trio aim to secure a spot in the top two.



Oman possible starting lineup:

Al-Mukhaini; Al-Harthi, Al-Khamisi, Al Rushaidi, Al Busaidi; Al-Alawi, Al-Saadi; Al Yahmadi, Al-Yahyaei, Al-Mushaifri; Al-Subhi

Jordan possible starting lineup:

Abulaila; Nasib, Alarab, Abualnadi; Haddad, Jamous, Al-Rashdan, Taha; Al-Taamari, Al-Naimat, Al-Mardi





We say: Oman 1-1 Jordan

Oman have built some momentum ahead of this week's match, and they will be confident of avoiding defeat at the very least.

However, Jordan have proven to be resilient on the road during their qualifying campaign, so expect to see a close-fought clash on Thursday.





