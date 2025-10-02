Manchester United reportedly learn the price of a Premier League midfielder, with his club responding to the possibility of losing a key player.

Manchester United have reportedly learnt that Elliot Anderson will cost upwards of £70m to tempt Nottingham Forest into a sale.

The Red Devils had to watch as Tottenham Hotspur competed in the Champions League on Tuesday, a competition that they would have participated in had they won the Europa League final against Spurs in May.

Ruben Amorim faced significant scrutiny for failing to qualify for Europe last term, and the pressure on his position as manager has not eased this season, with his side suffering a 3-1 defeat against Brentford last Saturday.

Many observers have pointed to the team's midfield as the squad's biggest weakness, and it is no surprise that United were linked to Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba.

The club have also been credited with an interest in Anderson, but Football Insider claim that Forest have no intention of selling the Englishman and that they are confident of keeping him at the City Ground.

Does Elliot Anderson make sense for Manchester United?

United boss Ruben Amorim has so far opted to use Bruno Fernandes in a deeper midfield role, but the captain has struggled with the demands of playing in a double pivot.

Anderson is much safer with the ball than the Portuguese, completing 85.5% of his 530 passes, whereas the Red Devils man has completed 77.2% of his 404 passes.

The 22-year-old Forest star is also much more mobile than Fernandes, who has made 14 tackles and no interceptions in the Premier League, five fewer in each category than his midfield counterpart.

Anderson has the skillset need to play alongside Fernandes, though United would still encounter many of the same issues they have so far this season given the latter is at his best as a number 10.

Manchester United midfield targets for the summer transfer window

Baleba and Anderson share some similarities, though the Brighton midfielder is arguably better defensively than the Forest player, who could claim to be stronger on the ball.

United have struggled to play through aggressive opponents and have often resorted to playing riskier passes directly into the forward line.

If the Red Devils wish to sign a progressive passer to play at the base of midfield, perhaps they should explore a move for Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old has demonstrated that he is consistently able to play out of pressure, even against the likes of Liverpool, and he would significantly improve Amorim's options in midfield.