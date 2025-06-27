The agent of Timothy Weah hits out at Juventus for trying to force the United States international out of the club "for money" amid interest from Nottingham Forest.

Timothy Weah will not be forced out of Juventus despite interest from Nottingham Forest, according to the player's agent.

Having made a total of 43 appearances during 2024-25, it appeared highly likely that the 25-year-old would remain a part of the first-team squad in Turin.

However, in recent days, Forest have been attempting to secure a double deal for Weah and his Juventus teammate Samuel Mbangula.

Should a deal go through, Juventus stand to generate in the region of £19.5m, plus add-ons, but Weah has allegedly turned down the opportunity to move to the Premier League.

On Thursday night, Weah, as well as Mbangula, were left out of Igor Tudor's squad for the Club World Cup fixture against Manchester City, a game which they lost by a 5-2 scoreline.

Weah agent hits out at Juventus

That response has led to agent Badou Sambague slamming the Italian giants for trying to force the United States international out of the club.

In a statement released by Fabrizio Romano, Sambague said: "Weah is a fantastic player and fantastic teammate. To see people acting like this for money and because they are selfish disappointed me a lot. This is a shame

“Anyway, until I'm here, nobody will push one of the players I advise to go on the right or on the left like a marionnette.

"I am happy that Timo has a top education and a top personality to stay focus on the game”.

What now...?

As with the majority of Italian clubs, Juventus essentially need to trade to make their own additions. Such an example came last summer when they allowed Aston Villa to sign two of their squad players in order to bring in Douglas Luiz.

Cashing in on Weah and Mbangula for nearly £20m would free up substantial space to sign players as well as comply with the relevant financial regulations.

At this point, it appears that Weah is determined to stand his ground, but a permanent or loan exit appears likely for both players, even if it does not include Forest.

Weah has contributed seven goals and seven assists from 78 appearances for Juventus, playing in a variety of positions and proving to be a valuable squad member.

Five goals and three assists from 30 Serie A games in 2024-25 is also his best return as a professional, but it remains unclear whether he will be given a chance to add to those numbers.