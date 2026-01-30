Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ben Knapton | 30 Jan 2026 14:32 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 14:32

Nottingham Forest have the opportunity to move level on points with Crystal Palace in the Premier League table when the sides meet at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon.

Sean Dyche’s men extended their league unbeaten streak to three matches when they beat a high-flying Brentford side 2-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium last weekend, courtesy of goals from Igor Jesus and Taiwo Awoniyi.

With West Ham United beating Sunderland earlier in the day, Forest’s win was vital in maintaining their five point buffer to the Hammers, who currently occupy the final Premier League relegation zone spot.

On the other hand, Palace’s winless run stretched to 11 games after they were convincingly beaten 3-1 by Liam Rosenior's Chelsea at Selhurst Park.

The defeat was the Eagles' seventh in their previous nine matches in all competitions and after a a promising start to the season, sitting third after six league matches, they are now beginning to fall scaringly close to the relegation zone.

If there is a silver lining for Oliver Glasner's side ahead of Sunday's match, it is that they have generally performed better away from home this season, picking up 16 of their 28 points so far on their travels.

Ahead of Sunday's crucial clash, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and recent meetings between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 70

Crystal Palace wins: 16

Draws: 24

Nott'm Forest wins: 30

To say that Nottingham Forest have been one of Crystal Palace's bogey teams down the years would be a bit of an understatement, as the Tricky Trees are remarkably yet to lose to the Eagles in the Premier League.

From 11 meetings overall in the competition, the Garibaldi have emerged victorious four times while playing out seven draws, making Palace the opponent they have faced the most times without ever losing in the Premier League.

At the same time, the London club have unsurprisingly never faced another team in the competition without ever managing a single win, and they have prevailed in just 16 of their 70 meetings down the years.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have 30 successes to their name against Crystal Palace, and the two clubs have shaken hands on a draw 23 times, including in three straight Premier League games from May 2023 to March 2024.

That streak of stalemates was snapped in October 2024, when the Garibaldi prevailed 1-0 over their capital counterparts courtesy of a Chris Wood strike, one that helped extend Forest's unbeaten streak in this fixture to eight matches.

However, the clubs have drawn each of their two most recent meetings, with the sides settling for a 1-1 stalemate at Selhurst Park on August 24, 2025.

A first-half goal from Ismaila Sarr was cancelled out in the second half by an equaliser from Callum Hudson-Odoi, and the points were shared once again.

In fact, not since the 2011-12 Championship season have Crystal Palace managed to come out on the correct end of the scoreline against Nottingham Forest, when Glenn Murray's strike was enough for a 1-0 win at the City Ground.

The Eagles have to go even further back to December 2003 for their most recent home victory over Forest, when Andy Johnson scored the only goal in a 1-0 success, and they were cruelly denied a first Premier League success in May 2025, when Murillo cancelled out an Eberechi Eze spot kick in a 1-1 stalemate.

Furthermore, Palace have never beaten Forest by more than three goals, whereas the Garibaldi have won by five goals on two occasions, 6-1 in a 1951 Division Three South game and 5-0 in a 1989 League Cup tie.

Last 20 meetings

August 24, 2025: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

May 05, 2025: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Oct 21, 2024: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Mar 30, 2024: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Oct 07, 2023: Crystal Palace 0-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

May 28, 2023: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Nov 12, 2022: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2012: Nott'm Forest 2-2 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Sep 18, 2012: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Mar 31, 2012: Crystal Palace 0-3 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Dec 10, 2011: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Crystal Palace (Championship)

May 07, 2011: Crystal Palace 0-3 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Dec 18, 2010: Nott'm Forest 3-0 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Mar 23, 2010: Nott'm Forest 2-0 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Oct 24, 2009: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Oct 28, 2008: Crystal Palace 1-2 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Oct 04, 2008: Nott'm Forest 0-2 Crystal Palace (Championship)

Mar 13, 2004: Nott'm Forest 3-2 Crystal Palace (Division One)

Dec 13, 2003: Crystal Palace 1-0 Nott'm Forest (Division One)

Feb 08, 2003: Nott'm Forest 2-1 Crystal Palace (Division One)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

August 24, 2025: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

May 05, 2025:Crystal Palace 1-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Oct 21, 2024: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Mar 30, 2024: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Oct 07, 2023: Crystal Palace 0-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

May 28, 2023: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Nov 12, 2022: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Apr 29, 1995: Crystal Palace 1-2 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Jan 02, 1995: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Mar 03, 1993: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)