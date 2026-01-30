Europa League playoff draw: Nottingham Forest handed brutal tie to reach last 16

By Darren Plant | 30 Jan 2026 12:32 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 12:33

Nottingham Forest have been handed a two-legged tie against Fenerbahce in the Europa League playoff round.

Despite Thursday's 4-0 win over Ferencvaros, Forest missed out on a top-eight place in the League Phase table by two points.

Therefore, Sean Dyche's squad were left to settle for a place in the playoff round, with either Panathinaikos or Fenerbahce their opponents.

In Friday's draw, Forest learned that they would be taking on the Turkish giants, who are unbeaten in 19 Super Lig fixtures during 2025-26.

Forest will travel to Turkey for the first leg on February 19 before the return fixture takes place at the City Ground on February 26.

Prior to Friday's draw taking place, Forest already knew that FC Midtjylland or Real Betis will lie in wait for them in the last 16 should they reach that stage.

Forest have already failed to beat both teams in the League Phase, with Midtjylland prevailing 3-2 in the East Midlands and Forest earning a 2-2 draw away at Real Betis.

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Will Forest be favourites against Fenerbahce?

Fenerbahce are no strangers to having played Premier League opposition having lost 1-0 to Aston Villa earlier this month.

Only securing a 1-1 draw at Romanian side FCSB on Thursday emphasised that they are not necessarily in the best of form.

Nevertheless, this is a squad that includes former Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, ex-Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Milan Skriniar, recent Wolverhampton Wanderers right-back Nelson Semedo and former Manchester United midfielder Fred among their ranks.

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is a high-profile name that has just been signed, but it remains to be seen whether Jhon Duran - formerly of Aston Villa - will still be at the club amid speculation over his future.